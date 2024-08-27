Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Diese Chance ergreifen: Wiederbelebung einer Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
27.08.24
08:01 Uhr
1,914 Euro
+0,036
+1,92 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9121,94408:58
Dow Jones News
27.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 26 August 2024 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     N/A 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9200     N/A 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8820     N/A 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9012     N/A

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,376,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,443      1.8860        XDUB     08:46:37      00029164697TRDU1 
868       1.8860        XDUB     09:25:08      00029164705TRDU1 
47        1.8860        XDUB     09:25:08      00029164706TRDU1 
44        1.8860        XDUB     09:25:08      00029164707TRDU1 
51        1.8860        XDUB     09:25:08      00029164708TRDU1 
1,573      1.8920        XDUB     09:42:36      00029164712TRDU1 
1,573      1.8920        XDUB     09:42:36      00029164713TRDU1 
87        1.8920        XDUB     09:42:36      00029164714TRDU1 
201       1.8920        XDUB     09:42:37      00029164715TRDU1 
1,372      1.8920        XDUB     09:42:37      00029164716TRDU1 
83        1.8920        XDUB     09:42:37      00029164717TRDU1 
1,250      1.8900        XDUB     09:58:07      00029164727TRDU1 
1,122      1.8900        XDUB     09:58:07      00029164728TRDU1 
4,563      1.8820        XDUB     10:12:35      00029164733TRDU1 
4,047      1.8900        XDUB     11:33:33      00029164777TRDU1 
4,918      1.8900        XDUB     11:33:33      00029164778TRDU1 
607       1.8900        XDUB     11:33:33      00029164779TRDU1 
3,145      1.8980        XDUB     13:50:30      00029164821TRDU1 
932       1.8960        XDUB     13:50:30      00029164818TRDU1 
2,653      1.8960        XDUB     13:50:30      00029164819TRDU1 
1,221      1.8960        XDUB     13:50:30      00029164820TRDU1 
5,470      1.9080        XDUB     14:04:24      00029164838TRDU1 
2,627      1.9040        XDUB     14:05:27      00029164839TRDU1 
2,562      1.9020        XDUB     14:05:27      00029164840TRDU1 
525       1.9060        XDUB     14:39:52      00029164856TRDU1 
2,193      1.9060        XDUB     14:39:52      00029164857TRDU1 
2,494      1.9060        XDUB     14:45:43      00029164862TRDU1 
2,295      1.9080        XDUB     15:05:50      00029164875TRDU1 
862       1.9080        XDUB     15:11:44      00029164879TRDU1 
1,500      1.9080        XDUB     15:11:44      00029164880TRDU1 
4,648      1.9080        XDUB     15:39:31      00029164904TRDU1 
1,400      1.9100        XDUB     15:40:31      00029164906TRDU1 
1,003      1.9100        XDUB     15:40:31      00029164907TRDU1 
2,358      1.9080        XDUB     15:51:46      00029164911TRDU1 
2,373      1.9120        XDUB     16:04:06      00029164915TRDU1 
1,500      1.9160        XDUB     16:08:25      00029164928TRDU1 
251       1.9160        XDUB     16:08:25      00029164929TRDU1 
1,249      1.9160        XDUB     16:08:25      00029164930TRDU1 
251       1.9160        XDUB     16:08:25      00029164931TRDU1 
1,500      1.9160        XDUB     16:08:28      00029164932TRDU1 
1,751      1.9160        XDUB     16:08:29      00029164933TRDU1 
225       1.9160        XDUB     16:08:29      00029164934TRDU1 
567       1.9200        XDUB     16:25:45      00029164956TRDU1 
780       1.9200        XDUB     16:25:45      00029164957TRDU1 
1,816      1.9200        XDUB     16:25:45      00029164958TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  342903 
EQS News ID:  1975265 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1975265&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.