DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 27-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 August 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 26 August 2024 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,000 N/A Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9200 N/A Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8820 N/A Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9012 N/A

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,376,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,443 1.8860 XDUB 08:46:37 00029164697TRDU1 868 1.8860 XDUB 09:25:08 00029164705TRDU1 47 1.8860 XDUB 09:25:08 00029164706TRDU1 44 1.8860 XDUB 09:25:08 00029164707TRDU1 51 1.8860 XDUB 09:25:08 00029164708TRDU1 1,573 1.8920 XDUB 09:42:36 00029164712TRDU1 1,573 1.8920 XDUB 09:42:36 00029164713TRDU1 87 1.8920 XDUB 09:42:36 00029164714TRDU1 201 1.8920 XDUB 09:42:37 00029164715TRDU1 1,372 1.8920 XDUB 09:42:37 00029164716TRDU1 83 1.8920 XDUB 09:42:37 00029164717TRDU1 1,250 1.8900 XDUB 09:58:07 00029164727TRDU1 1,122 1.8900 XDUB 09:58:07 00029164728TRDU1 4,563 1.8820 XDUB 10:12:35 00029164733TRDU1 4,047 1.8900 XDUB 11:33:33 00029164777TRDU1 4,918 1.8900 XDUB 11:33:33 00029164778TRDU1 607 1.8900 XDUB 11:33:33 00029164779TRDU1 3,145 1.8980 XDUB 13:50:30 00029164821TRDU1 932 1.8960 XDUB 13:50:30 00029164818TRDU1 2,653 1.8960 XDUB 13:50:30 00029164819TRDU1 1,221 1.8960 XDUB 13:50:30 00029164820TRDU1 5,470 1.9080 XDUB 14:04:24 00029164838TRDU1 2,627 1.9040 XDUB 14:05:27 00029164839TRDU1 2,562 1.9020 XDUB 14:05:27 00029164840TRDU1 525 1.9060 XDUB 14:39:52 00029164856TRDU1 2,193 1.9060 XDUB 14:39:52 00029164857TRDU1 2,494 1.9060 XDUB 14:45:43 00029164862TRDU1 2,295 1.9080 XDUB 15:05:50 00029164875TRDU1 862 1.9080 XDUB 15:11:44 00029164879TRDU1 1,500 1.9080 XDUB 15:11:44 00029164880TRDU1 4,648 1.9080 XDUB 15:39:31 00029164904TRDU1 1,400 1.9100 XDUB 15:40:31 00029164906TRDU1 1,003 1.9100 XDUB 15:40:31 00029164907TRDU1 2,358 1.9080 XDUB 15:51:46 00029164911TRDU1 2,373 1.9120 XDUB 16:04:06 00029164915TRDU1 1,500 1.9160 XDUB 16:08:25 00029164928TRDU1 251 1.9160 XDUB 16:08:25 00029164929TRDU1 1,249 1.9160 XDUB 16:08:25 00029164930TRDU1 251 1.9160 XDUB 16:08:25 00029164931TRDU1 1,500 1.9160 XDUB 16:08:28 00029164932TRDU1 1,751 1.9160 XDUB 16:08:29 00029164933TRDU1 225 1.9160 XDUB 16:08:29 00029164934TRDU1 567 1.9200 XDUB 16:25:45 00029164956TRDU1 780 1.9200 XDUB 16:25:45 00029164957TRDU1 1,816 1.9200 XDUB 16:25:45 00029164958TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 342903 EQS News ID: 1975265 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1975265&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)