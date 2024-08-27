Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
WKN: A2H5GS | ISIN: SE0010323311
Tradegate
27.08.24
08:47 Uhr
14,250 Euro
+0,090
+0,64 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14,32014,39010:32
PR Newswire
27.08.2024 08:42 Uhr
107 Leser
BioArctic: Study results from phase 1 studies with exidavnemab published in The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) announced today that the results from two phase-1 studies with exidavnemab have been published in The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. Exidavnemab is a drug candidate under development aimed at treating diseases such as Parkinson's disease. It is a monoclonal antibody designed to target aggregated forms of the protein a-synuclein, while sparing the physiological form of the protein.

In two separate phase 1 clinical studies conducted in collaboration with AbbVie, exidavnemab was tested on healthy volunteers to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the candidate drug. The studies included 98 participants from different ethnic backgrounds, of which 85 received exidavnemab, either as an intravenous dose ranging from 100 to 6000 mg or a subcutaneous dose of 300 mg.

The results showed that exidavnemab was generally well-tolerated. with an excellent half-life of approximately 30 days. This together with the high affinity and selectivity toward the pathological aggregated forms of a-synuclein is key to maintain a high target binding in the brain.

"Data from these two studies support the continued clinical development of exidavnemab, and we are looking forward to starting the phase 2a study later this year," said Gunilla Osswald, CEO of BioArctic, in a comment.

The published article can be read in full here: https://accp1.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jcph.6103

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that such investigational agents will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person below, on August 27, 2024, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson, Vice President Communications and Investor Relations
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

Jiang Millington, Corporate Communication and Social Media Director
E-mail: jiang.millington@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 79 33 99 166

About Exidavnemab

Exidavnemab is a monoclonal antibody drug candidate that is designed to selectively bind and eliminate aggregated forms of alpha-synuclein such as oligomers and protofibrils and fibrillar forms, which participates in neurodegenerative disorders including Parkinson's disease. The goal is to develop a disease modifying treatment that stops or slow down the progression of Parkinson's disease.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and ALS. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partner Eisai in Alzheimer disease. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/study-results-from-phase-1-studies-with-exidavnemab-published-in-the-journal-of-clinical-pharmacolog,c4028830

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/4028830/2963458.pdf

Study results from phase 1 studies with exidavnemab published in The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/study-results-from-phase-1-studies-with-exidavnemab-published-in-the-journal-of-clinical-pharmacology-302231302.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
