Dienstag, 27.08.2024
PR Newswire
27.08.2024 09:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Experts Agree On the Longevity of EMFACE's Non-Invasive Face-Lifting Effects

PRAGUE, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuous research by Dr. Yael Halaas (USA) and Dr. Woraphong Manuskiatti (Thailand) has unveiled the first evidence on the longer-term effectiveness of EMFACE, the innovative facial treatment developed by BTL.

Facial volume improvement in a male patient 1 year after last EMFACE treatment. Image courtesy of Dr Yael Halaas, USA.

Launched in 2022, EMFACE is the first non-invasive procedure that treats multiple facial tissues, from muscle to skin. "EMFACE is the only procedure capable of lifting the framework of one's face completely non-invasively. Patients can anticipate a natural volumizing and lifting effect", says Dr Halaas, one of the original investigators of EMFACE technology.

EMFACE combines Synchronized RF and HIFES technologies, patented by BTL. It has become a foundational treatment for many patients seeking aesthetic improvements to their faces and is increasingly popular when used alongside injectable treatments.

Dr. Halaas recently introduced a case series evaluating patients one year after their EMFACE treatments. Her findings revealed that, on average, 68% of the original volumetric changes are sustained. This includes a 2.6-ml increase in upper cheek volume and a 2.7-ml reduction in jowl volume compared to pre-treatment measurements.1

"Part of the natural aging process is volume loss and a downward shift, which makes our faces look more hollow and tired. These long-term volumizing results are impressive because strengthening the facial muscles with EMFACE can lift and move the fat back up to the cheeks." adds Dr Halaas.

Facial volume improvement in a male patient 1 year after last EMFACE treatment. Image courtesy of Dr Yael Halaas, USA.

Additional insights were provided by a study from Dr Manuskiatti, presented at the prestigious American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) Conference in Baltimore, Maryland. In his study on Asian patients, Dr. Manuskiatti observed an average 81% improvement in skin firmness, and 93% of patients reported improvements via self-evaluation six months after the initial treatments. The 3D camera-assisted brow lift measurements showed the most significant improvements at the same six-month time point.2

Dr. Manuskiatti's study represents the first longer-term clinical research on EMFACE in Asian patients presented at a major aesthetic medicine conference.

"The latest clinical evidence supports the expected long-term outcomes of EMFACE. We are grateful for the collaboration with exceptional researchers dedicated to bringing this important data," concluded Tomas Boleslavsky, Clinical Director at BTL.

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's leading medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturers. With 500+ engineers and 3,000+ employees in over 80 countries, BTL offers advanced non-invasive solutions for body-shaping, skin-tightening, and other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. Among other brands, BTL's products include EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EXION , EMSELLA®, EXILIS® as well as their proprietary HIFEM® and HIFES procedures. Please visit www.btlaesthetics.com for additional information.

Sources:

1 Cohen, J., Halaas, Y., Chilukuri, S., Clark-Loeser, L., McCoy, J.D. (2024) Non-Invasive Restoration of Facial Volume Loss: Synergistic Effects of HIFES & Synchronized RF Technology in Facial Rejuvenation - A Retrospective Study. Manuscript submitted for publication

2 Manuskiatti W., Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Combined Synchronized Radiofrequency and HIFES Stimulation for Facial Lifting in Asians: A 6-Month Analysis. Presented at the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS), Baltimore, Maryland, April 11, 2024

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2486650/BTL_EMFACE_Treatment.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experts-agree-on-the-longevity-of-emfaces-non-invasive-face-lifting-effects-302227401.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
