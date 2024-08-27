Anzeige
LIAN Group Expands Healthcare Platform with Strategic Acquisition of Scientis, #1 Dermatologist-Recommended Solution for Hyperpigmentation

GENEVA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their Healthcare investment platform, LIAN Group, an innovative investor and operator known for its healthcare investment in the #1 Swiss dentistry network, Cheeze, announces the acquisition of Scientis, a pioneering Swiss Cosmeceutical company. This acquisition strengthens LIAN's healthcare footprint, as part of their cross-industry investments, focusing on leading solutions that address evolving needs.

LIAN GroupLogo

Scientis is a Swiss dermatology company dedicated to skin pigmentation with its flagship product Cyspera®. The Cyspera® product line, contains proprietary Cysteamine Isobionic-Amide Complex , clinically proven as a pigment corrector. Its unique formula featuring powerful antioxidant properties, positions Cyspera as the first topical product to harness these benefits for uneven skin tone and discoloration. This unique proposition positions the company for global market penetration, with a strong presence already established in Asia and the US.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scientis to LIAN Group's healthcare platform. We are committed to accelerating Scientis' growth and sales in new markets by leveraging our network, expertise and resources to expand into new markets, streamline operations, develop innovative products and services, and empower patients and healthcare professionals with high-quality solutions." says Fiorenzo Manganiello, Managing Partner of LIAN Group.

This acquisition signifies LIAN Group's commitment to expanding its healthcare platform beyond dentistry as they plan for further acquisitions in the beauty and wellbeing sectors. The LIAN core team will work with Scientis to unlock new markets, optimize operations, and develop new offerings that benefit both patients and healthcare professionals.

About: LIAN Group is a diversified holding group with an "owner and operator" model, fostering innovation and growth across three core platforms: Healthcare, Crypto/Blockchain and AI/Digital Infrastructure. They operate through two models: Venture Studio and Direct Investment, focusing on strategic deals that align with their vision.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488616/LIAN_Group_Logo.jpg

Media Contact: Erenik Yzeiraj; +41787995758; ey@liangroup.io

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lian-group-expands-healthcare-platform-with-strategic-acquisition-of-scientis-1-dermatologist-recommended-solution-for-hyperpigmentation-302229621.html

