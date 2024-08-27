Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024

GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2024 09:10 Uhr
King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: From Care to Connection: KFSHRC Champions Community Engagement

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 healthcare goals, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) leads in healthcare innovation with pioneering programs that train future leaders and positively impact the Saudi community.

KFSHRC's Education and Training department ensures the institution's educational programs maintain high standards across all residency and fellowship programs. Recent accreditations from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education-International (ACGME-I) and the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS), which granted full institutional accreditation, bolster the hospital's global reputation. Simulation-based training and other educational initiatives have resulted in an 88% residency board exam pass rate in 2023, with 89% of accepted residents choosing KFSHRC as their first choice. In parallel, the Health Advocacy Clinic at KFSHRC engages trainees in health awareness campaigns, counseling patients and families, and enhancing community health literacy.

In addition, various community initiatives aimed at broadening access to life-saving techniques were launched through KFSHRC's Life Support Training Centre. These include the Fire Safety & CPR Awareness Day and the Advanced Stroke Life Support (ASLS) training, conducted in collaboration with the American Health Association (AHA), which certified numerous healthcare professionals and improved community preparedness for stroke incidents. The recent Clinical Trials Awareness Campaign also educated the public on the importance of clinical trials in healthcare development, highlighting KFSHRC's commitment to community engagement and advancing medical knowledge.

Community care is integral to KFSHRC's educational programs, instilling principles that equip every team member to impact the community positively. This dual focus on academic excellence and community engagement empowers individuals and communities to take an active role in their health, striving for better healthcare outcomes.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world's best 250 hospitals.

Media Contact:
Essam AlZahrani
+966 55 525 4429
mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77dce09c-d121-4ce4-9cec-8fe6596bdbc5


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
