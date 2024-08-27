Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
27.08.2024 09:14 Uhr
Pacific Assets Trust plc - Blocklisting-Interim Review

Pacific Assets Trust plc - Blocklisting-Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:27 August 2024

Name of applicant:Pacific Assets Trust plc
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:27 February 2024To:26 August 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:7,849,838
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:7,849,838
Name of contact:Katherine Manson - Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact:020 3709 8734

