READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc, has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter of 2024.
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As of June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023
|Figures in US Dollars
|12/31/2023
|6/30/2023
|6/30/2024
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
217,598,000
139,052,000
$
213,343,000
|Accounts Receivable - Net
75,842,000
94,123,000
118,045,000
|Accounts Receivable - Affiliates
3,254,000
1,358,000
10,591,000
|Accounts Receivable - Refundable Income Tax
3,204,000
6,438,000
3,204,000
|Other Receivables
18,000
44,000
301,000
|Inventories - net
81,577,000
92,885,000
102,363,000
|Other current assets
5,416,000
13,012,000
17,015,000
|Total current assets
386,909,000
346,912,000
464,862,000
|Restricted Cash
|Property, Plant, and Equipment - Net
49,438,000
50,047,000
49,320,000
|ROU Asset
4,680,000
3,728,000
4,636,000
|Deferred Financing Fees - Net
169,000
195,000
143,000
|Other Long-Term Assets
11,839,000
337,000
449,000
|Total
$
453,035,000
$
401,219,000
$
519,410,000
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
2,371,000
2,369,000
2,355,000
|Revolving credit facility
|Lease Liability - S. T.
1,158,000
1,127,000
1,246,000
|Trade Accounts Payable
26,063,000
21,345,000
29,451,000
|Affiliates Payable
173,000
371,000
3,592,000
|Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax
14,681,000
14,546,000
16,103,000
|Income taxes payable
0
5,471,000
5,556,000
|Total current liabilities
44,446,000
45,229,000
58,303,000
|Long-Term Debt
2,336,000
3,521,000
1,167,000
|Long-Term Obligations - Other
1,075,000
(645,000
)
(919,000
)
|Deferred Revenue
404,000
|Lease Liability - L. T.
3,576,000
2,655,000
3,448,000
|Deferred Income Taxes
3,264,000
2,980,000
3,265,000
|Total liabilities
55,101,000
53,740,000
65,264,000
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock, no par - authorized, 1,500 shares;
|issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares
1,000
1,000
1,000
|Additional paid-in capital
24,205,000
24,205,000
24,205,000
|Investment in Parent
|Excess of liabilities assumed over book value
|of assets transferred
(17,514,000
)
(17,514,000
)
(17,514,000
)
|Retained earnings
380,343,000
331,576,000
434,874,000
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(713,000
)
(893,000
)
(713,000
)
|Noncontrolling owner's interest
11,612,000
10,104,000
13,293,000
|Total shareholders' equity
397,934,000
347,479,000
454,146,000
|TOTAL
$
453,035,000
$
401,219,000
$
519,410,000
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|As of June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023
|Figures in US Dollars
|12/31/2023
|6/30/2023
|6/30/2024
|Revenues:
|Net Sales
$
744,736,000
$
393,991,000
$
402,617,000
|Cost of Sales
524,301,000
277,707,000
284,240,000
|Gross Income
220,435,000
116,284,000
118,377,000
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
43,163,000
21,865,000
22,070,000
|Operating Income
177,272,000
94,419,000
96,307,000
|Other Expense:
|Interest - net
5,680,000
1,396,000
5,281,000
|Other - net
(524,000
)
3,000
67,000
|Total Other Expense
5,156,000
1,399,000
5,348,000
|Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes
182,428,000
95,818,000
101,655,000
|Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes
45,324,000
23,982,000
25,443,000
|Net Income Gain (Loss) from Continuing Operations
137,105,000
71,836,000
76,212,000
|COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME-Pension unrecognized
186,000
0
0
|(loss) gain adjustment-net of tax expense of $61,000 and
|tax (benefit) of $106,000 for 2023 and 2022, respectively
|Net Income (Loss)
137,291,000
71,836,000
76,212,000
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
4,099,000
2,148,000
2,279,000
|Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc.
133,192,000
69,689,000
73,933,000
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC
|STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|Figures in US Dollars
|June 30, 2024
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
76,212,000
|Less Net income (loss) from disposition
|Less Net income (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interest
|Net income (loss)
76,212,000
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Noncontrolling interest
-
|Depreciation and amortization
3,434,000
|Allowance for (benefit from) doubtful accounts receivable
(13,000
)
|Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash:
|(Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable
(49,810,000
)
|(Increase) decrease in inventories
(20,787,000
)
|(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets
(220,000
)
|Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations
(1,994,000
)
|Increase (decrease) in accnts payable, accrued exps & amounts due to affiliates
7,827,000
|Change in operating lease liabilities
3,000
|Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable
5,555,000
|Increase (decrease) in assets from dispositions
|Total adjustments
(56,005,000
)
|net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
20,207,000
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(3,304,000
)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
-
|disposal
|Change in restricted cash balance
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(3,304,000
)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Principal payments on long-term debt
(1,185,000
)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
26,000
|Cash payment of dividends
(20,000,000
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(21,159,000
)
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(4,255,000
)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
217,598,000
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
213,343,000
