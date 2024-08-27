Howden Integrates FullCircl into Acturis to Enhance Client Experience whilst Reducing the Cost of Compliance

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FullCircl, a software provider that helps insurance brokers accelerate growth and seamlessly integrates compliance into the process, today announces that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Howden, the global insurance intermediary group, in a deal which will help Howden clients ensure correct levels of cover whilst reducing the burden and costs of compliance.

The roll-out of FullCircl SmartBroker incorporates a package which integrates critical company information and compliance screening within the Acturis platform, helping Howden drive efficiencies in the client acquisition and onboarding process, delivering a consistent client experience across its national branch network, and enhancing the monitoring of its existing client book to help with client retention and growth.

The project initiative is driven in part by the vision of Carl Shuker, CEO, Howden UK&I, aiming to support a consistent Howden client experience across the National Branch Network.

This exciting announcement, the largest of its kind since the partnership between FullCircl and Acturis was announced in 2023, will see Howden roll-out the integrated package to its 2,000 Acturis users across the group with the aim to deliver a significant client benefits, together with a reduction in the cost of compliance.

Howden has been a FullCircl customer for nearly a decade and is a long-term Acturis customer. This integration brings together two vital platforms to deliver a unified and consistent client experience across the group, ensuring every part of the businesses is focussed at all times, on client needs, driving profitable growth whilst enhancing compliance efforts and reducing the Consumer Duty Burden.

Shortlisted for a range of industry awards, FullCircl SmartBroker x Acturis provides next-generation data enrichment proven to drive revenue growth, boost process efficiency, improve insurance and risk decisioning, and enhance compliance. It also provides a multitude of new opportunities to tactically support every client. Enrichment is now available at the touch of a button as well as the ability to continually monitor for changes going forward.

Speaking about the partnership Andrew Yates, FullCircl CEO, commented: "Working with the Howden team has been a revelation - their vision and the way they are innovating to drive a consistent client experience, greater choice, value, and service for their clients is truly trailblazing. We remain excited to work in partnership with Howden to see the many benefits this three-year partnership come to fruition."

Carl Shuker, CEO, Howden UK&I commented: "Howden has rapidly grown in recent years, organically and in part due to a number of acquisitions. As the businesses come together, we needed a joined-up view of our client base in order to provide a consistent client experience. To do that, it required a single source of truth when it comes the data and information we have on our clients. FullCircl was the missing link that now ensures all clients are entered into Acturis with accurate, consistent information, enabling Howden to join up clients across our core pillars."

Tony Goddard, Acturis CEO, concluded "As part of our ongoing investment in the development of the Acturis Platform we are continuously looking to identify business partners whose products and services can enhance the experience and value our customers get from Acturis. We believe that FullCircl fulfils this aim by bringing the insights brokers need, when it matters most to them, allowing them to trade more accurately and efficiently, and to win and retain more business."

NOTES TO THE EDITORS

For more information please contact:

Kelly Prior, PR Consultant

Tel: 07730 572878

Email: Kelly@kellyprior.co.uk

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a B2B SaaS company that brings regulation fully in-step with customer acquisition, creating better business from the start. Its global solutions drive revenue growth, keep risk and compliance in check, and streamline customer onboarding. Its software, delivered through a platform, API, and suite of applications reduces the cost to acquire and serve, clears the way for positive customer relationships, and accelerates profitable growth.

FullCircl identifies millions of actionable insights daily, providing a near real-time record of companies, their officers and shareholders, and the relationships between them. It enables businesses to verify the identity of corporate entities and individuals and orchestrate many of the time-consuming checks needed to conduct customer due diligence during onboarding, such as KYC, AML and fraud, empowering businesses to satisfy regulatory requirements and make informed decisions about their customers. By embedding KYB and KYC from the very beginning of the customer engagement, FullCircl has compliance solved.

FullCircl was formed following the acquisition by Artesian Solutions of DueDil and is backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital and Augmentum Fintech. In 2023, FullCircl acquired W2 Global Data Solutions, strengthening its KYC, AML, Fraud Detection and identity verification capabilities. Today, it serves over 500 customers, 15,000+ web application users, processes over 300 million checks per month and facilitates the onboarding of 200,000+ customers annually.

fullcircl.com

About Acturis

Acturis is the leading, award winning Software-as-a-Service provider to the insurance industry.

Founded in 2000, we have grown exponentially over the past 20 years. To date, more than 100,000 individuals, in over 40 countries, use Acturis solutions to power their business. We drive innovation in both personal and commercial lines by working closely with brokers, insurers, and MGAs. Our work has helped create and shape the insurance market of today.

The Acturis Group includes Acturis SaaS, Nordic Insurance Software (NIS), ICE InsureTech, Broker Buddha, Acturis Deutschland, Acturis France and Acturis Canada.

Visit us at www.acturis.com

About Howden

Howden is a global insurance group with employee ownership at its heart. Founded in 1994, it provides insurance broking, reinsurance broking and underwriting services and solutions to clients ranging from individuals to the largest multinational companies.

The group operates in 55 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, employing 18,000 people and handling $38bn of premium on behalf of clients.

For more information, please visit www.howdengroup.com and www.howdengroupholdings.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194643/4852678/FullCircl_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/howden-integrates-fullcircl-into-acturis-to-enhance-client-experience-whilst-reducing-the-cost-of-compliance-302229585.html