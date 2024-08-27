Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Second Quarter and First Half of 2024 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2024.

Key Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2024

Domestic and international businesses sustained growth across all segments in the second quarter of 2024

- Accommodation bookings on the Company's Chinese sites grew by approximately 20% year over year, primarily driven by robust growth in both outbound and domestic travel.

- Outbound hotel and air reservations recovered to 100% of the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019, surpassing the industry-wide recovery rate of over 70% in terms of international flight capacity.

- Total revenue of the Company's international OTA brand has increased by around 70% year over year.

The Company achieved outstanding financial performance in the second quarter of 2024

- Net revenue for the second quarter grew by 14% year over year.

- Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB3.9 billion (US$535 million), compared to RMB648 million for the same period in 2023.

- Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was RMB4.4 billion (US$611 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35%, improved from 33% for the same period in 2023.

"The second quarter of 2024 witnessed continued growth driven by strong travel demand, especially for cross-border travel," said James Liang, Executive Chairman. "Our strong performance highlights our adaptability in a dynamic market. Looking ahead, we are dedicated to leveraging the potential of AI to revolutionize the travel industry and provide exceptional value to our customers."

"We are pleased with our strong growth and the resilience of travel consumption in China," said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "This promising outlook fuels our enthusiasm for innovation and new initiatives. By collaborating with our partners, we are well-positioned for even greater success."

Second Quarter of 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

For the second quarter of 2024, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB12.8 billion (US$1.8 billion), representing a 14% increase from the same period in 2023. Net revenue for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 7% from the previous quarter, primarily driven by stronger travel demand, particularly during the holiday periods.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB5.1 billion (US$707 million), representing a 20% increase from the same period in 2023 primarily driven by an increase in accommodation reservations. Accommodation reservation revenue for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 14% from the previous quarter, primarily driven by stronger travel demand, particularly during the holiday periods.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB4.9 billion (US$670 million), representing a 1% increase from the same period in 2023. Transportation ticketing revenue for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 3% from the previous quarter despite robust growth in ticketing volume, primarily due to fluctuations of air ticket prices in the second quarter of 2024.

Packaged-tour revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB1.0 billion (US$141 million), representing a 42% increase from the same period in 2023 primarily driven by an increase in packaged-tour reservations. Packaged-tour revenue for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 16% from the previous quarter, primarily driven by stronger travel demand, particularly during the holiday periods.

Corporate travel revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB633 million (US$87 million), representing an 8% increase from the same period in 2023 primarily driven by an increase in corporate travel reservations. Corporate travel revenue for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 24% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Cost of revenue for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 15% to RMB2.3 billion (US$318 million) from the same period in 2023 and increased by 3% from the previous quarter, which was generally in line with the increase in net revenue. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 18% for the second quarter of 2024.

Product development expenses for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 1% to RMB3.0 billion (US$412 million) from the same period in 2023 and decreased by 4% from the previous quarter. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 23% for the second quarter of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 20% to RMB2.8 billion (US$390 million) from the same period in 2023 and increased by 23% from the previous quarter primarily due to the increase in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 22% for the second quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 13% to RMB1.1 billion (US$148 million) from the same period in 2023 and increased by 16% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 8% for the second quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB693 million (US$95 million), compared to RMB562 million for the same period in 2023 and RMB664 million for the previous quarter. The change in Trip.com Group's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, changes in deferred tax liabilities relating to withholding tax, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB3.9 billion (US$535 million), compared to RMB648 million for the same period in 2023 and RMB4.3 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB4.4 billion (US$611 million), compared to RMB3.7 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB4.0 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 33% for the same period in 2023 and for the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB3.8 billion (US$527 million), compared to RMB631 million for the same period in 2023 and RMB4.3 billion for the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB5.0 billion (US$686 million), compared to RMB3.4 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB4.1 billion for the previous quarter.

Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB5.57 (US$0.77) for the second quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB7.25 (US$1.00) for the second quarter of 2024. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

As of June 30, 2024, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, and held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB99.0 billion (US$13.6 billion).

Offering of Cash-par Settled Convertible Senior Notes

In June 2024, the Company completed an offering of US$1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of cash-par settled convertible senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes"), including the initial purchasers' full exercise of option to purchase an additional US$200 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The Notes are general unsecured obligations of the Company and bear interest at a rate of 0.75% per year.

The Notes contemplate cash-par settlement upon conversion. Upon conversion, the Company will pay cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the Notes being converted and have the right to elect to settle the conversion consideration for amounts in excess of the aggregate principal amount using cash, ADSs, or a combination of cash and ADSs.

Concurrent ADS Repurchase

Concurrently with the Notes offering, the Company repurchased approximately 6.0 million ADSs in an aggregate amount of approximately US$300 million pursuant to its existing share repurchase plans in off-market privately negotiated transactions effected through one or more of the initial purchasers of the Notes or their affiliates as its agent.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "is/are likely to," "confident," or other similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this press release, as well as Trip.com Group's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, severe or prolonged downturn in the global or Chinese economy, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, volatility in the trading price of Trip.com Group's ADSs or shares, Trip.com Group's reliance on its relationships and contractual arrangements with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in the relevant jurisdictions where Trip.com Group operates, failure to successfully develop Trip.com Group's existing or future business lines, damage to or failure of Trip.com Group's infrastructure and technology, loss of services of Trip.com Group's key executives, adverse changes in economic and business conditions in the relevant jurisdictions where Trip.com Group operates, any regulatory developments in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Trip.com Group and other risks outlined in Trip.com Group's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the issuance, and Trip.com Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Trip.com Group's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Trip.com Group uses non-GAAP financial information related to adjusted net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, each of which is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP result to exclude the share-based compensation charges that are not tax deductible, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), net of tax, and other applicable items. Trip.com Group's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures is that non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects that have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Trip.com Group's business for the foreseeable future.

Reconciliations of Trip.com Group's non-GAAP financial data to the most comparable GAAP data included in the consolidated statement of operations are included at the end of this press release.

About Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for travelers in China, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world."

Trip.com Group Limited













Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In millions, except share and per share data)

































December 31, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million)

















ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

43,983

51,553

7,094

Short-term investments

17,748

38,216

5,259

Accounts receivable, net

11,410

12,907

1,776

Prepayments and other current assets

15,591

18,863

2,596

















Total current assets

88,732

121,539

16,725

















Property, equipment and software

5,142

5,083

699

Intangible assets and land use rights

12,644

12,551

1,727

Right-of-use asset

641

741

102

Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and

financial products of RMB15,530 million and RMB9,263

million as of December 31,2023 and June 30, 2024,

respectively)

49,342

45,392

6,246

Goodwill

59,372

59,381

8,171

Other long-term assets

688

538

74

Deferred tax asset

2,576

2,598

358

















Total assets

219,137

247,823

34,102

















LIABILITIES













Current liabilities:













Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

25,857

39,530

5,440

Accounts payable

16,459

19,189

2,640

Advances from customers

13,380

16,561

2,279

Other current liabilities

16,715

16,836

2,317

Total current liabilities

72,411

92,116

12,676

















Deferred tax liability

3,825

3,477

478

Long-term debt

19,099

20,034

2,757

Long-term lease liability

477

545

75

Other long-term liabilities

319

259

36

















Total liabilities

96,131

116,431

16,022

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity

122,184

130,500

17,957

















Non-controlling interests

822

892

123

















Total shareholders' equity

123,006

131,392

18,080

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

219,137

247,823

34,102



















Trip.com Group Limited





























Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

























(In millions, except share and per share data)





























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)

























































Revenue:





























Accommodation reservation

4,285

4,496

5,136

707

7,765

9,632

1,325

Transportation ticketing

4,814

5,000

4,871

670

8,970

9,871

1,358

Packaged-tour

722

883

1,025

141

1,108

1,908

263

Corporate travel

584

511

633

87

1,029

1,144

157

Others

857

1,031

1,123

154

1,601

2,154

296

































Total revenue

11,262

11,921

12,788

1,759

20,473

24,709

3,399

































Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(15)

(16)

(16)

(2)

(28)

(32)

(4)

































Net revenue

11,247

11,905

12,772

1,757

20,445

24,677

3,395

































Cost of revenue

(2,007)

(2,238)

(2,312)

(318)

(3,644)

(4,550)

(626)

































Gross profit

9,240

9,667

10,460

1,439

16,801

20,127

2,769

































Operating expenses:





























Product development *

(2,953)

(3,109)

(2,993)

(412)

(5,627)

(6,102)

(840)

Sales and marketing *

(2,355)

(2,312)

(2,835)

(390)

(4,110)

(5,147)

(708)

General and administrative *

(955)

(931)

(1,077)

(148)

(1,846)

(2,008)

(276)

































Total operating expenses

(6,263)

(6,352)

(6,905)

(950)

(11,583)

(13,257)

(1,824)

































Income from operations

2,977

3,315

3,555

489

5,218

6,870

945

































Interest income

513

592

634

87

954

1,226

169

Interest expense

(555)

(499)

(514)

(71)

(1,041)

(1,013)

(139)

Other (expense)/income

(1,961)

759

(183)

(25)

(309)

576

79

































Income before income tax

expense and equity in income of

affiliates

974

4,167

3,492

480

4,822

7,659

1,054

































Income tax expense

(562)

(664)

(693)

(95)

(903)

(1,357)

(187)

Equity in income of affiliates

236

822

1,089

150

103

1,911

263

































Net income

648

4,325

3,888

535

4,022

8,213

1,130

































Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests

(17)

(13)

(55)

(8)

(16)

(68)

(9)

































Net income attributable to

Trip.com Group Limited

631

4,312

3,833

527

4,006

8,145

1,121

































Earnings per ordinary share





























- Basic

0.97

6.62

5.84

0.80

6.14

12.46

1.71

- Diluted

0.94

6.38

5.57

0.77

5.98

11.93

1.64

































Earnings per ADS





























- Basic

0.97

6.62

5.84

0.80

6.14

12.46

1.71

- Diluted

0.94

6.38

5.57

0.77

5.98

11.93

1.64

































Weighted average ordinary shares

outstanding





























- Basic

653,392,956

651,349,707

655,857,569

655,857,569

652,625,256

653,603,638

653,603,638

- Diluted

671,942,381

675,933,592

687,977,626

687,977,626

670,838,392

682,766,701

682,766,701

































* Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:





















Product development

234

214

322

44

413

536

74

Sales and marketing

44

38

55

8

75

93

13

General and administrative

219

198

297

41

387

495

68



































Trip.com Group Limited





























Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results





























(In millions, except %, share and per share data)

































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)

























































Net income

648

4,325

3,888

535

4,022

8,213

1,130

Less: Interest income

(513)

(592)

(634)

(87)

(954)

(1,226)

(169)

Add: Interest expense

555

499

514

71

1,041

1,013

139

Add: Other expense/(income)

1,961

(759)

183

25

309

(576)

(79)

Add: Income tax expense

562

664

693

95

903

1,357

187

Less: Equity in income of affiliates

(236)

(822)

(1,089)

(150)

(103)

(1,911)

(263)

Income from operations

2,977

3,315

3,555

489

5,218

6,870

945

Add: Share-based compensation

497

450

674

93

875

1,124

155

Add: Depreciation and amortization

204

209

207

29

405

416

57

Adjusted EBITDA

3,678

3,974

4,436

611

6,498

8,410

1,157

Adjusted EBITDA margin

33 %

33 %

35 %

35 %

32 %

34 %

34 %

































Net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

631

4,312

3,833

527

4,006

8,145

1,121

Add: Share-based compensation

497

450

674

93

875

1,124

155

Add: Loss/(gain) from fair value changes of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes

2,351

(679)

435

60

703

(244)

(34)

Add: Tax effects on fair value changes of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes

(45)

(28)

43

6

(85)

15

2

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

3,434

4,055

4,985

686

5,499

9,040

1,244

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding-

Diluted-non GAAP

672,031,445

675,933,592

687,977,626

687,977,626

670,838,392

682,766,701

682,766,701

Non-GAAP Diluted income per share

5.11

6.00

7.25

1.00

8.20

13.24

1.82

Non-GAAP Diluted income per ADS

5.11

6.00

7.25

1.00

8.20

13.24

1.82

































Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:





























































Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2672 on June 28, 2024 published by the Federal Reserve Board.































































