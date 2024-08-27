Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891 | Ticker-Symbol: SVKB
Tradegate
27.08.24
10:46 Uhr
18,930 Euro
+0,105
+0,56 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,88518,93510:52
18,89018,92510:52
PR Newswire
27.08.2024 08:35 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sandvik to acquire Universal Field Robots

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has signed an agreement to acquire Universal Field Robots (UFR), a fast-growing Australia -based provider of autonomous interoperable solutions for the surface mining and underground mining markets. UFR will be reported in Digital Mining Technologies, a division within business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

UFR's solution portfolio is built on a common autonomy platform, which is a strong complement to Sandvik's automation offering and includes OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) agnostic robotic and autonomous solutions for trucks, loaders and auxiliary equipment. The acquisition will help to increase the addressable market for Sandvik and further strengthens the market position of Sandvik AutoMine® - the world's leading mining automation platform. Adding to the AutoMine® platform's existing capabilities to integrate third party equipment, UFR will significantly expand the number of compatible third-party equipment types, providing customers with flexible opportunities to optimize the performance of their full mining equipment fleets, regardless of the OEM.

"Universal Field Robots is an important strategic addition to Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, which will strengthen our growth potential and provide key capabilities in the development of our mining automation solutions portfolio going forward," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

UFR has approximately 40 employees and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. In the financial year that ended in June 2024, the company generated revenues of approximately SEK 80 million. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin will be limited. The impact on Sandvik's earnings per share (excluding non-cash amortization effects from business combinations) will be positive. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Stockholm, August 27, 2024
Sandvik AB

For further information, contact:
Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-to-acquire-universal-field-robots,c4028692

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/4028692/2962645.pdf

Sandvik to acquire Universal Field Robots

SOURCE Sandvik

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.