BioSyent Inc.: BioSyent Releases Financial Results for Q2 and H1 2024

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent", TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the three months (Q2) and six months (H1) ended June 30, 2024. Key highlights include:



June 30, 2023 Canadian Pharma Sales 8,535,480 +11% 16,081,624 +14% 31,503,083 +13% Total Company Sales 8,944,566 +12% 16,678,202 +15% 33,823,010 +18% EBITDA1 2,048,071 +10% 4,252,264 +26% 8,802,177 +28% Net Income After Taxes (NIAT) 1,580,289 +7% 3,349,016 +26% 7,150,707 +35% Fully Diluted EPS 0.13 +8% 0.28 +27% 0.60 +40%

Return on Average Equity for TTM June 30, 2024 was 21% as compared to 16% for TTM June 30, 2023

During H1 2024, repurchased for cancellation a total of 162,300 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)

Paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.045 per common share on March 15, 2024 and June 15, 2024

Declared subsequent cash dividend of $0.045 per common share to be paid on September 15, 2024

"We are pleased to report our highest-ever quarterly Canadian Pharma sales and Total Company sales for Q2 2024," remarked René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. "All of the Company's Canadian pharmaceutical brands delivered sales growth during the quarter, contributing to 11% overall sales growth in the Canadian pharmaceutical business over the comparative quarter. This double-digit Q2 2024 sales growth follows strong growth in Q1 2024, with 15% total Company sales growth overall for H1 2024 over the comparative period."

Mr. Goehrum continued, "We continued to invest in the promotion of our launch-stage brands, FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45, Inofolic®, and Gelclair®, as well as in the ongoing development of a new FeraMAX® Pd product, all of which impacted our Q2 net profit margin. We believe such launch-stage support of our brands is necessary for these brands to reach their sales potential and drive long-term growth in line with our strategic objectives of profitable growth and portfolio diversification. To this end, during the quarter, we also announced that BioSyent Pharma had in-licensed the Canadian distribution rights to a new endocrinology product with significant future revenue potential. We plan to submit this product for regulatory approval to Health Canada by the end of 2024. I look forward to reporting on the future progress of these strategic initiatives as well as our active business development pipeline."

The CEO's presentation on the Q2 and H1 2024 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/investors/

The Company's Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 will be posted on www.sedarplus.ca on August 26, 2024.

BioSyent also announces the grant today of 9,060 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain management of the Company pursuant to the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,586,914 common shares outstanding.

BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income In Canadian Dollars Q2 2024 Q2 2023 %

Change H1 2024 H1 2023 %

Change Net Revenues 8,944,566 7,962,800 12% 16,678,202 14,445,494 15% Cost of Goods Sold 1,873,731 1,466,192 28% 3,463,493 2,614,154 32% Gross Profit 7,070,835 6,496,608 9% 13,214,709 11,831,340 12% Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs 4,920,781 4,478,662 10% 8,658,224 8,214,420 5% Net Income Before Tax 2,150,054 2,017,946 7% 4,556,485 3,616,920 26% Tax (including Deferred Tax) 569,765 534,756 7% 1,207,469 958,484 26% Net Income After Tax 1,580,289 1,483,190 7% 3,349,016 2,658,436 26% Net Income After Tax % to Net Revenues 18% 19% 20% 18% EBITDA 2,048,071 1,859,931 10% 4,252,264 3,376,565 26% EBITDA % to Net Revenues 23% 23% 25% 23%

EBITDA is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.



BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position AS AT June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 % Change ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 17,407,711 $ 26,187,011 -34 % Trade and other receivables 5,761,939 3,477,096 66 % Inventory 6,029,561 5,894,495 2 % Prepaid expenses and deposits 810,953 243,460 233 % Loans receivable - current 66,145 69,419 -5 % Derivative asset 22,049 - 100 % CURRENT ASSETS 30,098,358 35,871,481 -16 % Long term investments 8,400,504 2,500,000 236 % Property and equipment 1,312,471 1,439,930 -9 % Intangible assets 1,171,531 1,152,876 2 % Loans receivable - non current 157,479 205,182 -23 % Deferred tax asset 338,033 359,470 -6 % TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 11,380,018 5,657,458 101 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 41,478,376 $ 41,528,939 0 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES $ 4,908,298 $ 5,533,850 -11 % NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,152,188 1,235,333 -7 % Long term debt - - 0 % Total Equity 35,417,890 34,759,756 2 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 41,478,376 $ 41,528,939 0 %

