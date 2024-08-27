Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
GlobeNewswire
27.08.2024 11:22 Uhr
117 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Introduction of Weekly Options in Denmark (253/24)

As of September 9, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and
Nasdaq Clearing AB) will introduce weekly options in the Danish market segment.
Weekly options will initially be introduced on Novo Nordisk B (NOVOB). 

From September 3, 2024, the new standardized contracts will be available in the
exchange and clearing systems, although suspended from trading and clearing
until September 9, 2024. 

The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products"
that will be sent out after business on Monday, September 2, 2024. 

The contract specifications and the Equity Derivatives Fee List will be updated
accordingly. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1242290
