27.08.2024 11:42 Uhr
Universal Robots A/S: Manufacturers are embracing AI, reveals survey from Universal Robots

ODENSE, Denmark, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Robots (UR), the Danish collaborative robot (cobot) company, recently asked 1,200 manufacturers across North America and Europe how they use technology and how they plan to invest for the future. In the survey more than 50% responded that they already harness artificial intelligence and machine learning in their production.

"AI isn't just hype," says Anders Billesø Beck, Vice President for Strategy & Innovation at Universal Robots. "Though it may only have become a common topic of conversation within the last two years, AI and machine learning are now critical drivers of innovation and efficiency in today's manufacturing."

Looking forward, 48% of manufacturers plan to further invest in AI and machine learning by 2025, indicating that these technologies will continue to play a pivotal role in the future of manufacturing.

"We're experiencing a significant interest in physical AI. Our UR+ ecosystem keeps expanding and a key driver for this is the rapid increase in AI-applications and solutions coming from our partners, including our growing number of OEM partners, opening brand-new opportunities for customers," says Anders Billesø Beck.

Other highlights

  • The survey shows the evolving importance of digitalization, with 47% of manufacturers currently using technologies like the Internet of Things, cloud computing and digital twins. These tools help manufacturers to optimize operations, reduce downtime, and save costs through simulations and predictive maintenance. This enables manufacturers to shift towards more resilient, high-mix production models that better meet market demands.
  • Over 50% of respondents identify improving product quality, increasing productivity and enhancing accuracy as top reasons for embracing new technologies. Additionally, 30% of manufacturers are using technology to improve working conditions, and 26% are driven by sustainability goals.
  • While return on investment remains the primary concern for 32% of manufacturers, other factors such as usability, in-house expertise, safety, and potential disruptions are also significant (all around 20%).

Get the full insights from the survey here.

About the survey

With a confidence rate of 99%, the survey gathered responses from 1,195 participants from seven different countries in Europe and North America. The participants represented 569 large enterprises and 278 small and medium-sized companies. They come from various industries, primarily manufacturing, healthcare, food and beverage, and automotive.

Learn more about Universal Robots here.
Download pictures here.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/manufacturers-are-embracing-ai-reveals-survey-from-universal-robots-302231488.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
