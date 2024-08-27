

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to nearly a 2-1/2-year high of 1.3247 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.3180.



Against the euro and the yen, the pound advanced to nearly a 4-week high of 0.8438 and a 4-day high of 191.93 from early lows of 0.8469 and 190.55, respectively.



The pound edged up to 1.1212 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 1.1170.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.34 against the greenback, 0.82 against the euro, 194.00 against the yen and 1.14 against the franc.



