Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
WKN: 935622 | ISIN: GB0000385517 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
27.08.2024 11:54 Uhr
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:27 August 2024

Name of applicant:

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

Name of scheme:

General

Period of return:

From:

27 February 2024

To:

26 August 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

3,530,634

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

3,530,634

Name of contact:

Katherine Manson - Frostrow Capital LLP

Telephone number of contact:

020 3709 8734


