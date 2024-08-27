EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement to Supply Clean Hydrogen to Dow's Path2Zero Project in Canada



Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement to Supply Clean Hydrogen to Dow's Path2Zero Project in Canada Woking, UK, August 27, 2024 - Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today it has signed a long-term agreement for the supply of clean hydrogen to Dow's Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero Project. The company will invest more than $2 billion to build, own and operate a world-scale integrated clean hydrogen and atmospheric gases facility in Alberta, Canada. Linde's new on-site complex will use autothermal reforming, combined with Linde's proprietary HISORP® carbon capture technology, to produce clean hydrogen and will also recover hydrogen contained in off-gases from Dow's ethylene cracker. In the first phase, Linde will supply the clean hydrogen, nitrogen and other services to support Dow's world-first net-zero emissions integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives site1. Linde's new facility will also supply clean hydrogen to existing and new industrial customers seeking to decarbonize their operations. In total, Linde's complex will capture carbon dioxide emissions for sequestration in excess of 2 million metric tons each year. Upon completion in 2028, Linde's new complex in Alberta will be the largest clean hydrogen production facility in Canada, and one of the largest globally. It will be Linde's largest single investment and its second new world-scale clean hydrogen project, following the announcement of its project to supply clean hydrogen to a major blue ammonia project in the U.S. Gulf Coast. "Linde is helping to build a more sustainable future," said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. "This landmark project aligns with our strategy of developing high-quality projects with secured off-take. Our technology, experience and execution are enabling the transition to a cleaner economy. We are proud to partner with Dow in its mission to decarbonize its Fort Saskatchewan site and are appreciative of the support of the Province of Alberta and the Federal Government." "Our business strategy to decarbonize our assets and drive growth while enabling higher shareholder returns is central to Dow's long-term success," said Jim Fitterling, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Dow. "Having support from collaborators and partners across the value chain is essential. We're glad to have Linde as a partner on this industry-leading project." As one of the world's leading industrial gases and engineering companies, Linde is playing a key role in the clean energy transition. The company is actively helping its customers to decarbonize their operations with the latest hydrogen technologies through its world-class engineering organization, key alliances and ventures, and leveraging its extensive experience and infrastructure. Linde is developing clean hydrogen projects across a range of applications and industries and growing its established hydrogen business along the entire value chain.



1 with respect to scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

