Game-Changing Innovation Poised to Transform Stroke and Blood Clot Treatment

Therma Bright's Strategic Investment Helps Medical Device Company Demonstrate Efficacy and Safety in Transforming Ischemic Stroke Care

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX) ("Therma" or the "Company"), a developer and investment partner in a wide range of leading-edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking achievement by its investment portfolio company, Inretio. Inretio's Preva® ischemic stroke clot removal device has successfully completed its third (3rd) human trial, as announced by the device company via their LinkedIn page.

The Preva® device represents a significant leap forward in thrombectomy procedures, offering unparalleled precision and efficacy in blood clot removal. This cutting-edge technology is uniquely designed to safely and effectively restore blood flow in patients suffering from Ischemic strokes, even when traditional treatments, like tPA, fall short, which was noted by Dr. Gal Yaniv on his LinkedIn post around the third (3rd) patient's Preva® success. Dr. Yaniv serves as Director, Endovascular Neurosurgery unit at Sheba, Tel HaShomer City of Health, Aidoc CMO.

The unique patented solution offers a new approach to clot retrieving by reaching distally to the clot and opening the patented protective basket, as a result, potentially minimizing the risk of embolization and reducing the need for repeated maneuvers in the procedure.

Mechanical Thrombectomy is a minimally invasive procedure involving the removal of a thrombus (blood clot) from an artery in the brain. The procedure is effective for patients that won't comply with drug treatment. The result of mechanical thrombectomy will impact the patient's life and long-term disability.

As reported in a prior release, iDataResearch projects the global coronary stents market size will "reach a value of more than USD $4.8 billion in 2029." With Inretio's Preva® solution, this present a nice growth opportunity for the business and Therma Bright's investment in this innovative device.

"We are incredibly proud of Inretio's remarkable progress and the life-saving potential of its Preva® device," shared Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. "This success not only underscores the transformative impact of Inretio's technology, but also highlights the strategic value of Therma Bright's investment in pioneering health-tech and med-tech solutions. As Inretio moves forward with the FDA 510K designation process, we stand ready to support their efforts in bringing this game-changing device to market."

The potential impact of Inretio's Preva® device on the global stroke and blood clot market cannot be overstated. As the demand for advanced clot removal solutions continues to grow, Therma Bright's investment in Inretio, could be positioned to yield significant returns and contribute positively to the Company's portfolio as the technology progresses and continues to yield positive human trial data. However, as with all investments, future outcomes are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and investors are encouraged to consider these factors when evaluating the overall impact on Therma Bright's financial performance.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a developer and partner in a wide range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today's most important medical and healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

