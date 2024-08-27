Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

27 August 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 23 August 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.517million Including current year income and expenses £50.756million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 266.22p Including current year income and expenses 267.48p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 265.98p Including current year income and expenses 267.13p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000