27.08.2024
Julien's Auctions: Bold Luxury Celebrity Fashion Auction: Redefining Style & Sustainability Presented by Julien's Auctions

Featuring Hermès Birkins, Vintage McQueen, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cardi B, exclusive curation by Bob Mackie & more. Live Auction at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, September 24th

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Luxury, presented and launched today by the world-renowned Julien's Auctions, is set to transform the fashion auction landscape with a one-of-a-kind event, located at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, featuring rare and iconic pieces from some of the world's most celebrated celebrities and fashion icons. The highly anticipated auction will showcase an eclectic mix of vibrant Hermès Birkins, vintage McQueen, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Pucci, along with many other legendary items.

JULIEN'S AUCTIONS PRESENTS BOLD LUXURY

This carefully curated collection represents the epitome of boldness, creativity, and sustainability. "We are thrilled to launch our inaugural Bold Luxury Celebrity Fall Fashion Auction," says Martin Nolan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien's. "As leaders in celebrity memorabilia, we take pride in curating stories through our auctions."

Gabriela Schwartz, Head of Business Development, Luxury & Fashion at Julien's, adds, "Bold Luxury is revolutionizing the fashion auction world with this unparalleled collection of rare treasures. Each item is not just a piece of history and glamour, but also an exceptional investment for fashion aficionados and discerning collectors alike."

The auction's standout pieces include:

  • Lady Gaga's iconic crystal quartz choker by Ken Borochov, worn during her Chromatica album promotion.
  • Sarah Jessica Parker's pink stilettos and dazzling Dior bangle from Sex And The City.
  • Issa Rae's custom hot pink velvet gown by Marc Bouwer, worn at the Barbie 2023 film premiere.
  • Cardi B's sterling silver cuffs, handmade for her Elle Magazine cover in 2020.
  • Bad Bunny's Julius Caesar headpiece by Mordekai, featured on the cover of Playboy.

The collection also includes rare, pristine Hermès Birkin handbags, crafted from alligator and crocodile, and other iconic pieces from the likes of Anne Hathaway, Bob Mackie, and André Leon Talley.

"The power of fashion is to tell a story, evoke emotion, and create unforgettable moments," says designer Bob Mackie. "Curating my selections for Bold Luxury brings together pieces that embody glamour, creativity, and timeless style."

Online registration and bidding opens on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, and will culminate with a live auction event on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. Registration and bidding are available on Julien's Auctions' (www.juliensauctions.com).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489047/Juliens_Auctions_Bold_Luxury.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bold-luxury-celebrity-fashion-auction-redefining-style--sustainability-presented-by-juliens-auctions-302230988.html

