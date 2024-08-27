Lado Okhotnikov, CEO of Meta Force, Presented a Pilot Release of the Superhero Comic and Talked About Further Developments

In early July 2024, Meta Force released a pilot of the superhero comic and announced ambitious plans to create its own Cinematic Universe (or Extended Universe, or in this case MFEU).

Meta Force is a company developing its blockchain-based metaverse Neo Dao. The implementation of a creative project may have seemed like a marketing move, but Lado Okhotnikov, CEO of Meta Force announced plans to release a comic series and create a large-scale MFEU.

Lado Okhotnikov presents the comic: Heroes of the New Generation

Currently, there is a very well-established idea of what a superhero should be. Marvel, DC, and Japanese manga dominate the media, forming "right" character images.

The heroes proposed by Meta Force depart from traditions and stereotypes, they operate in a new world where metaverses become part of our lives. And this is no longer the assumption nor a creative idea of the writers, but reality.

The superhero of the Neo Dao metaverse largely transmits the ideas and beliefs of Lado Okhotnikov himself, and the comic book, among others, becomes manifest. Moreover, the pilot is partly autobiographical, similar events happened in the life of the founder of Meta Force, and many heroes have real prototypes.

All this is well described by the Meta Force's slogan: "Virtuality meets reality".

The first pilot gives a general idea of the new hero. He receives superpowers not by chance, not as a gift of fate, but as a result of work and self-improvement.

Evil also appears not in the form of traditional villains, but as something mysterious and existential, secretly governing our civilization. The main character's mission is not so much to defeat enemies physically, but to maintain the balance of the Universe.

The main character, Mr. Dao, is philosophical, and charismatic, and has a unique style, in the story, action is successfully combined with reflections.

MFEU

The basic initial element of modern cineverses was a comic book, around it new formats were built such as cartoons, series, and feature films. That's how Marvel and DC started.

Lado Okhotnikov emphasizes that the comic is the first step in creating its own MFEU. The release dates of the comic continuation and new formats are not specified, it is claimed that this will be soon.

About Company

Meta Force is the company that created the DeFi platform and developer of Neo Dao metaverse. In two years of operation, the number of users exceeded two million. Lado Okhotnikov is the founder and CEO of Meta Force.

