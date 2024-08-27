Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
WKN: A0LE7C | ISIN: IL0010996549 | Ticker-Symbol: AG6
Frankfurt
27.08.24
10:05 Uhr
3,200 Euro
+0,220
+7,38 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
27.08.2024 12:30 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Allot Ltd.: Allot Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter

  • Revenues were $22.2 million, stable compared with that of the prior quarter;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 70.6%;
  • Security as a Service (SECaaS) revenues continued to grow, increasing 54% year-over-year to $3.7 million;
  • June 2024 SECaaS ARR* was $14.6 million;
  • Operating loss improved significantly year over year: declining 84% to $3.4 million on a GAAP basis and 95% to $1 million on a non-GAAP basis;
  • Operating cash flow was positive for the first time in three years, coming in at $1.2 million;
  • Net cash** increased by $0.6 million during the quarter;

Financial Outlook

For the second half of 2024, management expects non-GAAP operating profit at around breakeven and the net cash position to not decrease.

Full year SECaaS revenue and SECaaS ARR* are expected to continue experiencing accelerated growth at around 50% year-over-year.

Management Comment

Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot commented, "We have made significant progress improving our operational efficiency and stabilizing the business, and we are very pleased to have returned to positive operating cash flow for the first time in three years. At the same time, we continue investing in our long-term growth engine, SECaaS.

"During the quarter, we demonstrated solid execution. We won new customers in both Allot Smart and Allot Secure, and we closed expansion contracts with existing customers. We have a strong and broad pipeline of opportunities, and we are making progress in converting that pipeline into orders.

"In my first few months at Allot, I have been meeting our customers and employees, looking for ways to leverage our strong assets and deep technological capabilities to better serve all our stakeholders. We are formulating a strategic plan to drive long-term profitable growth, and I look forward to realizing Allot's strong potential."

Q2 2024 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $22.2 million, a 12% decrease compared to $25 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2024 was $15.2 million (gross margin of 68.5%), a 12% decline compared with $17.3 million (gross margin of 69.2%) in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2024 was $15.7 million (gross margin of 70.6%), a 12% decline compared with $17.9 million (gross margin of 71.4%) in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating loss on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.4 million, an 84% improvement compared with an operating loss of $21.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2024 was $1 million, a 95% improvement compared with an $18.9 million loss in the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.4 million, or $0.09 per basic share, an improvement compared to the net loss of $20.7 million, or $0.55 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.8 million, or $0.02 per basic share, an improvement compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $18.3 million, or $0.49 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating cash flow in the quarter was $1.2 million.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, and investments as of June 30, 2024, totaled $53.2 million, an increase of $0.6 million versus $52.6 million at the end of the prior quarter and $54.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

Conference Call & Webcast:

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its Second quarter 2024 earnings results today, August 27, 2024, at 9:00 am ET, 4:00 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Performance Metrics

* SECaaS ARR - measures the current annual recurring of SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of June 2024 and multiplied by 12.

** Net Cash - Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, and investments net of convertible debt.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

EK Global Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

+1 212 378 8040

[email protected]

Public Relations Contact:

Seth Greenberg, Allot Ltd.

+972 54 922 2294

[email protected]

TABLE - 1

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)











Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


Jun 30,



Jun 30,


2024


2023



2024


2023


(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)










Revenues

$ 22,164


$ 25,047



$ 44,054


$ 46,173

Cost of revenues

6,989


7,707



13,781


15,358

Gross profit

15,175


17,340



30,273


30,815










Operating expenses:









Research and development costs, net

7,326


10,752



14,475


21,246

Sales and marketing

7,911


10,522



15,701


21,409

General and administrative

3,304


17,558



6,206


21,518

Total operating expenses

18,541


38,832



36,382


64,173

Operating loss

(3,366)


(21,492)



(6,109)


(33,358)

Financial and other income, net

489


985



1,029


1,779

Loss before income tax expenses

(2,877)


(20,507)



(5,080)


(31,579)










Tax expenses

479


225



786


515

Net Loss

(3,356)


(20,732)



(5,866)


(32,094)










Basic net loss per share

$ (0.09)


$ (0.55)



$ (0.16)


$ (0.85)



















Diluted net loss per share

$ (0.09)


$ (0.55)



$ (0.16)


$ (0.85)










Weighted average number of shares used in









computing basic net loss per share

38,712,407


37,743,328



38,562,065


37,583,412










Weighted average number of shares used in









computing diluted net loss per share

38,712,407


37,743,328



38,562,065


37,583,412

TABLE - 2

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)












Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

GAAP cost of revenues

$ 6,989


$ 7,707


$ 13,781


$ 15,358

Share-based compensation (1)

(324)


(348)


(478)


(879)

Amortization of intangible assets (2)

(152)


(194)


(304)


(387)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 6,513


$ 7,165


$ 12,999


$ 14,092










GAAP gross profit

$ 15,175


$ 17,340


$ 30,273


$ 30,815

Gross profit adjustments

476


542


782


1,266

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 15,651


$ 17,882


$ 31,055


$ 32,081










GAAP operating expenses

$ 18,541


$ 38,832


$ 36,382


$ 64,173

Share-based compensation (1)

(1,863)


(2,077)


(3,069)


(5,014)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 16,678


$ 36,755


$ 33,313


$ 59,159










GAAP financial and other income

$ 489


$ 985


$ 1,029


$ 1,779

Exchange rate differences*

110


(238)


204


(281)

Expenses related to M&A activities (3)


-


14


-


28

Non-GAAP Financial and other income

$ 599


$ 761


$ 1,233


$ 1,526










GAAP taxes on income

$ 479


$ 225


$ 786


$ 515

Changes in tax related items

(133)


(25)


(177)


(50)

Non-GAAP taxes on income

$ 346


$ 200


$ 609


$ 465










GAAP Net Loss

$ (3,356)


$ (20,732)


$ (5,866)


$ (32,094)

Share-based compensation (1)

2,187


2,425


3,547


5,893

Amortization of intangible assets (2)

152


194


304


387

Expenses related to M&A activities (3)


-


14


-


28

Exchange rate differences*

110


(238)


204


(281)

Changes in tax related items


133


25


177


50

Non-GAAP Net loss

$ (774)


$ (18,312)


$ (1,634)


$ (26,017)










GAAP Loss per share (diluted)

$ (0.09)


$ (0.55)


$ (0.16)


$ (0.85)

Share-based compensation

0.06


0.06


0.10


0.16

Amortization of intangible assets

0.01


0.01


0.01


0.01

Expenses related to M&A activities

-


0.00


-


0.00

Exchange rate differences*

0.00


(0.01)


-


(0.01)

Changes in tax related items


-


-


-


-

Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted)

$ (0.02)


$ (0.49)


$ (0.05)


$ (0.69)



















Weighted average number of shares used in








computing GAAP diluted net loss per share

38,712,407


37,743,328


38,562,065


37,583,412



















Weighted average number of shares used in








computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share

38,712,407


37,743,328


38,562,065


37,583,412










* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and





liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.








TABLE - 2 cont.

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)












Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)










(1) Share-based compensation:









Cost of revenues

$ 324


$ 348


$ 478


$ 879


Research and development costs, net

787


754


1,285


1,956


Sales and marketing

792


733


1,235


1,770


General and administrative

284


590


549


1,288



$ 2,187


$ 2,425


$ 3,547


$ 5,893










(2) Amortization of intangible assets









Cost of revenues

$ 152


$ 194


$ 304


$ 387



$ 152


$ 194


$ 304


$ 387










(3) Expenses related to M&A activities









Financial income

$ -


$ 14


$ -


$ 28



$ -


$ 14


$ -


$ 28

TABLE - 3

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)













June 30,


December 31,



2024


2023



(Unaudited)


(Audited)




ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 15,883


$ 14,192

Short-term bank deposits


3,800


10,000

Restricted deposits


1,183


1,728

Available-for-sale marketable securities


32,313


28,853

Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of
$25,341 and $25,253 on June 30, 2024 and December 31,
2023, respectively)


17,808


14,828

Other receivables and prepaid expenses


5,933


8,437

Inventories


9,606


11,874

Total current assets


86,526


89,912






LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Severance pay fund


409


395

Restricted deposit


-


158

Operating lease right-of-use assets


1,883


3,057

Other assets


1,025


704

Property and equipment, net


10,203


11,189

Intangible assets, net


610


915

Goodwill


31,833


31,833

Total non-current assets


45,963


48,251






Total assets


$ 132,489


$ 138,163






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables


$ 985


$ 969

Deferred revenues


15,565


14,892

Short-term operating lease liabilities


1,405


1,453

Other payables and accrued expenses


18,128


22,094

Total current liabilities


36,083


39,408






LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues


8,729


7,437

Long-term operating lease liabilities


132


702

Accrued severance pay


929


1,080

Convertible debt


39,873


39,773

Total long-term liabilities


49,663


48,992






SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


46,743


49,763






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 132,489


$ 138,163

TABLE - 4

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)










Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)









Cash flows from operating activities:
















Net Loss

$ (3,356)


$ (20,732)


$ (5,866)


$ (32,094)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:








Depreciation

1,156


1,327


2,371


2,647

Stock-based compensation

2,187


2,425


3,547


5,893

Amortization of intangible assets

153


277


305


553

Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

(107)


13


(165)


73

Decrease in other assets, other receivables and prepaid expenses

955


468


1,672


967

Increase in accrued interest and amortization of premium/discount on marketable securities

(405)


(166)


(777)


(147)

Decrease in operating leases liability

(159)


(438)


(618)


(1,543)

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use asset

622


728


1,174


1,450

Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables

(2,789)


10,403


(2,980)


14,889

Decrease (Increase) in inventories

2,101


(1,645)


2,268


(5,098)

Increase (Decrease) in trade payables

278


(2,941)


16


(2,202)

Decrease in employees and payroll accruals

(649)


(1,042)


(4,135)


(2,494)

Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues

595


870


1,965


(1,299)

Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities

542


(923)


(12)


(1,824)

Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt

50


49


100


98

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,174


(11,327)


(1,135)


(20,131)









Cash flows from investing activities:
















Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit

(1)


(224)


703


(224)

Investment in short-term bank deposits

(3,800)


-


(3,800)


(15,900)

Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits

-


21,700


10,000


54,600

Purchase of property and equipment

(957)


(290)


(1,386)


(560)

Investment in marketable securities

(10,477)


(9,584)


(34,752)


(18,567)

Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities

7,225


590


32,060


3,960

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(8,010)


12,192


2,825


23,309









Cash flows from financing activities:
















Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1


-


1


-

Net cash provided by financing activities

1


-


1


-

















Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(6,835)


865


1,691


3,178

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

22,718


14,608


14,192


12,295









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 15,883


$ 15,473


$ 15,883


$ 15,473

Other financial metrics (Unaudited)







U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, top 10 customers as a %
of revenues and number of shares













Q2-2024


YTD 2024


FY 2023


Revenues geographic breakdown








Americas


2.1

10 %

6.4

15 %

16.6

18 %


EMEA


11.1

50 %

23.6

53 %

56.1

60 %


Asia Pacific


9.0

40 %

14.1

32 %

20.5

22 %




22.2

100 %

44.1

100 %

93.2

100 %










Revenues breakdown by type








Products


9.4

42 %

16.8

38 %

37.6

40 %


Professional Services

1.2

5 %

4.2

10 %

6.1

7 %


SECaaS (Security as a Service)

3.7

17 %

7.1

16 %

10.6

11 %


Support & Maintenance

7.9

36 %

16.0

36 %

38.9

42 %




22.2

100 %

44.1

100 %

93.2

100 %










Revenues per customer type








CSP


18.7

84 %

36.0

82 %

75.1

81 %


Enterprise


3.5

16 %

8.1

18 %

18.1

19 %




22.2

100 %

44.1

100 %

93.2

100 %










Top 10 customers as a % of revenues

50 %


45 %


47 %











Total number of full time employees

500


500


559


(end of period)

















Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in
millions)

38.7


38.6


37.9

















Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted
shares (in millions)

42.3


41.7


40.3




SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)















Q2-2024:

3.7









Q1-2024:

3.4









Q4-2023:

3.2









Q3-2023:

2.8









Q2-2023:

2.4



















SECaaS ARR* - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)


















Jun. 2024:

14.6









Dec. 2023:

12.7









Dec. 2022:

9.2









Dec. 2021:

5.2





























Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703889/Allot_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allot Ltd.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.