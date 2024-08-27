

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has offered a reward of up to $2.5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Belarusian hacker Volodymyr Kadariya, who has been behind a decade-long global computer hacking operation.



Kadaria, 38, is wanted in the United States for his key role in a major malware organization.



Kadariya was charged in New Jersey with cybercrime offenses linked to an alleged scheme to transmit the Angler Exploit Kit (AEK), other malware, and online scams to the computers of millions of Internet users through online advertisements called 'malvertising' and other means from October 2013 through March 2022.



AEK was a leading vehicle through which cybercriminals delivered malware onto compromised electronic devices.



Kadariya and his co-conspirators also allegedly enabled the delivery of 'scareware' ads that displayed false messages claiming to have identified a virus or other issue with a victim Internet user's device, according to United States Secret Service. The messages then attempted to deceive the victim into buying or downloading dangerous software, providing remote access to the device, or disclosing personal identifying or financial information.



Kadariya and his associates used multiple strategies to profit from their widespread hacking and wire fraud scheme. They used accounts on predominantly Russian cybercrime forums to sell to cybercriminals access to the compromised devices of victim Internet users, as well as information stolen from victims and recorded in 'logs,' such as banking information and login credentials, to enable further efforts to defraud the victim Internet users or deliver additional malware to their devices.



The reward was offered by the Department of State under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program.



