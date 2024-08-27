Indica Labs and Paige Forge Strategic Partnership to Expand Integrated AI for Anatomic Pathology Labs

ALBUQUERQUE, NM and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Indica Labs, a leading provider of computational pathology software and Paige, a leader in next-generation AI technology have formed a non-exclusive partnership aimed at integrating Paige's Diagnostic AI models into Indica's robust Anatomic Pathology workflow management software, HALO AP®. This will include Paige's pan-cancer AI application developed using Paige's foundation model technology. The collaboration allows for best-of-breed AI-enabled workflows designed to improve laboratory efficiency, diagnostic quality, and patient outcomes.

Through this collaboration, Indica Labs' and Paige's customers can expect:

Seamless Integration: HALO AP users will be able to execute Paige's AI applications and view results directly within the HALO AP image management system.

Commercial Coordination: Both companies' commercial teams work together to provide best-of-breed solutions targeting both new and existing customers.

Commitment to Quality: Ensuring that all integrated products operate at the highest standard of quality from a technical, product support, and regulatory perspective.

Ongoing Innovation: Both companies engage in co-development in other areas including pharma services, preclinical, and translational applications.

"We are excited to work with Indica Labs to make Paige's powerful AI capabilities available to customers through the HALO AP platform", said Peter Hamilton, GM of Diagnostics at Paige. "We are confident that integrating the technologies that Indica and Paige have developed will provide pathologists with the richest set of capabilities that will drive improvements in cancer diagnostics."

Steven Hashagen, CEO of Indica Labs said, "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Paige has been a pioneer in AI for pathology diagnostics, so bringing their tools onto our platform is an exciting opportunity for us and our customers."

The joint efforts will initially focus on developing integrated solutions catering to clinical diagnostics. Integration roll-out is expected within the next few months, and collaboration efforts for the life science segment are to ensue in parallel.

For related questions, contact info@indicalab.com or info@paige.ai.

About Indica Labs

Indica Labs is the global leader in AI-powered digital pathology software and services. Our flagship HALO® and HALO AI platform revolutionizes quantitative evaluation of whole slide images. HALO Link provides collaborative image management while HALO AP® and HALO AP Dx deliver enterprise digital pathology for primary diagnosis with regulatory clearances in multiple markets. Through a commitment to open pathology, performance, scalability, and ease-of-use, we help pharma companies, diagnostic labs, hospitals, research organizations, and Indica's own Cloud and Pharma Services make discoveries and diagnoses that transform patient care and scientific discovery.

For more information, please visit https://indicalab.com or contact info@indicalab.com.

About Paige

Paige is pushing the boundaries of AI to solve cancer's most critical issues, revolutionizing cancer care with next-generation technology. By leveraging exclusive access to millions of digitized pathology slides, clinical reports, and genomic data from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Paige gains a holistic understanding of cancer, encompassing diverse factors such as gender, race, ethnicity, and geographical regions. This comprehensive data enables Paige to create advanced AI solutions that redefine cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment. With a unique, intricate understanding of tissue, Paige sets new standards in precision diagnostics, earning the distinction of being the first FDA-approved AI application in pathology. Paige has also developed the first million-slide foundation model for cancer, continuing to lead the way in uncovering novel insights and transforming them into life-changing products. For more information, visit www.paige.ai.

