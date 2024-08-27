Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) will host its 2024 annual Investor Day on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 from 8:00 am ET to 11:00 am ET. This will be a virtual video event that investors can access live from Cimpress' investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com. The event will feature presentations from executives across Cimpress and its businesses highlighting progress against our strategic goals. Investors are encouraged to pre-submit questions for the Q&A portion of the event by emailing ir@cimpress.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask live questions via chat during the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event concludes at ir.cimpress.com/news-and-events/events.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, print mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Packstyle, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vista and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240827969040/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Meredith Burns

ir@cimpress.com



Media Relations:

Sara Litwiller

mediarelations@cimpress.com