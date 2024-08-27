Nasuni Achieves 121% Increase in Data Under Management in Media and Advertising Sector in Past Two Years

The Nasuni File Data Platform Drives Agile Global Collaboration, Ransomware Protection, and GenAI Preparation for Top Firms Such as 9Rooftops Marketing, TWBA, and Omnicom

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni , a leading enterprise data platform for hybrid cloud environments, today announced rapid growth in the media and advertising industry with a 121% increase in data under management over the last 24 months. Leading organizations in the sector such as 9Rooftops Marketing , Centaur Media , TBWA , Omnicom , Crain Communications , Quad Graphics , Multi-Color Corporation , and SGS , are modernizing their storage infrastructure and powering their growth using the Nasuni File Data Platform.

With the digital advertising industry expected to reach $965.6 billion by 2028 , and content production processes becoming more complex, collaborative, and global in scale, media and advertising companies are continually looking for new ways to more efficiently produce and distribute digital content.

"Media and advertising companies require a modern infrastructure with a fluid approach to file storage," said David Grant, President of Nasuni. "Yesterday's Network Attached Storage (NAS) and backup technologies cannot keep up with today's demands. This is because they need to deliver world-class collaboration functionality to help their users quickly create and distribute content while ensuring that critical IP is protected from threats. The Nasuni File Data Platform is accelerating these firms' ability to innovate and streamline their global-level content production processes, supported by secure access for extended production teams and collaborators. These capabilities and their ability to support industry-level content innovation, using tools such as GenAI, are instrumental in our growing adoption by this sector around the world."

The Nasuni File Data Platform couples cloud-native architecture and object storage with edge performance to give these firms the efficient and secure ability to access and manage their unstructured file data while readying for the adoption of GenAI. With leading media companies actively testing content creation from GenAI tools for video, audio, and still-life assets, existing datasets need to be fully accessible to ensure optimal creativity and performance while safeguarding content against infringement of copyright and intellectual property (IP) from activities such as unauthorized deep fakes.

"9Rooftops Marketing is one of the largest integrated marketing communications agencies in the world, so we obviously have a lot of need when it comes to data management," says Jason Scott, Director of IT at 9Rooftops Marketing. "Nasuni's cloud-first, best-in-class solution was able to completely replace our traditional file storage due to its scalable cloud capacity, automatic data protection, seamless collaboration, and simple management. Now, we can operate confidently and without disruption at a global scale."

With its scalable data platform and high-speed transfer of digital assets without file size limits, Nasuni enables production teams to achieve easier external collaborations with remote and hybrid content creators across multiple locations. Extended production teams can increasingly access and share their content anywhere in real-time with near-zero latency and built-in security. Nasuni Ransomware Protection protects firms' IP held as digital assets by ensuring that file data systems can provide early warning of, and rapid recovery from, ransomware attacks.

Additionally, Nasuni has enabled media and advertising organizations to optimize value from their IT investments, as it can reduce storage costs by up to 65% compared to legacy infrastructures.

To learn more about how Nasuni is enabling media and advertising companies to improve content production processes (including GenAI adoption), drive enhanced collaboration, reduce file storage costs, and strengthen resiliency from disasters and cybercrimes, please read our customer case studies .

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a scalable data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data in an AI world.

The Nasuni File Data Platform delivers effortless scale in hybrid cloud environments, enables control at the network edge, and meets the modern enterprise expectation for insight- and AI-ready data. It simplifies file data management while increasing storage access and performance. Its best-in-class file recovery protects customers against a range of cyber threats and eliminates the need for specialized backup and disaster recovery - all while cutting the cost of infrastructure by up to 65%.

Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning across the manufacturing, construction, energy, consumer goods, and public sectors. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit ? www.nasuni.com .

