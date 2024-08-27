Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
PR Newswire
27.08.2024 14:06 Uhr
82 Leser
BingX to Attend TOKEN2049 Singapore as Title Sponsor

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange dedicated to empowering traders, is excited to announce its participation as a title sponsor at TOKEN2049 Singapore at Marina Bay Sands. This premier global conference for the crypto ecosystem aligns perfectly with BingX's mission to make crypto accessible and friendly to everyone. Committed to user-first values, BingX will have a booth at the venue, providing an immersive and engaging experience for all attendees. The booth will feature cutting-edge demonstrations, interactive sessions, and opportunities to connect with the BingX community.

BingX to Attend TOKEN2049 Singapore as Title Sponsor

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, will join the conference's distinguished panel as a panelist, sharing her insights and expertise on the latest developments in the web3 industry. "We are thrilled to be a title sponsor at TOKEN2049 Singapore," said Vivien. "This event is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase BingX's innovations and connect with the vibrant crypto community. Our participation underscores our commitment to providing a trustworthy and transparent platform, inspiring users to stay ahead of the curve and accomplish more with cryptocurrencies. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and sharing our vision for the future of digital assets."

BingX will host an exclusive pre-event party for invitees only. This event will take place prior to TOKEN2049 Singapore event, offering a unique networking opportunity for selected guests to interact with key figures in the industry in a relaxed and informal setting. The exclusive beforeparty is BingX's way of thanking their partners and collaborators, providing a great occasion to celebrate their achievements and discuss the exciting opportunities ahead in the world of cryptocurrency.

Having previously made a significant impact as a title sponsor at TOKEN2049 Dubai, where it showcased its innovations and contributed to dynamic discussions, BingX is poised to continue this momentum at the Singapore event. The exchange's participation highlights its commitment to innovation and leadership in the web3 industry. By engaging with the global crypto community at TOKEN2049 Singapore, BingX aims to further solidify its position as a pioneering force in the global web3 community. Through these initiatives, BingX continues to empower users as a user-centric and trustworthy leading exchange.

About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management - all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490475/image_5011679_39027816.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-to-attend-token2049-singapore-as-title-sponsor-302231599.html

