Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
27.08.2024 14:06 Uhr
Netwrix: 77% of Educational Institutions Spotted a Cyberattack within the Last 12 Months, and 47% of Them Faced Unplanned Expenses as a Result

One in seven attacked educational organizations incurred compliance fines, and each tenth reported changes in senior leadership and lawsuits.

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a vendor that delivers effective and accessible cybersecurity to any organization, surveyed 1,309 IT and security professionals globally and today released findings for the education sector based on the data collected.


It reveals that 77% of organizations in the education sector spotted a cyberattack on their infrastructure within the last 12 months, up from 69% in 2023. The most common attack vectors were similar to those among other industries: Phishing, user account compromise, and ransomware or other malware attacks.

In the education sector, almost half (47%) of organizations faced unplanned expenses to fix security gaps because of a security incident. Moreover, one in seven of those organizations incurred compliance fines, and each tenth reported changes in senior leadership and lawsuits.

"An incident can reveal security gaps such as excessive admin privileges, dormant accounts, weak or unchanged passwords, default passwords or configurations, and unpatched systems due to negligence or lack of knowledge. Fixing a gap might not immediately require spending additional money but will definitely require time from the IT security team. In other words, addressing the root cause of a security incident results in additional investment, in either money or effort, or both," says Dirk Schrader, VP of Security Research and Field CISO EMEA at Netwrix.

"In the aftermath of a breach, organizations must prioritize remediation steps to reduce risks moving forward. For example, the immediate response may include patching software on the most critical servers and adding a manual review step on certain operations. Longer-term remediation may have to wait for the next budget cycle and require additional software, services engagement, or headcount," says Ilia Sotnikov, Security Strategist at Netwrix.

Learn more about how the education sector can ensure data security here.

About Netwrix

Netwrix champions cybersecurity to ensure a brighter digital future for any organization. Netwrix's innovative solutions safeguard data, identities, and infrastructure reducing both the risk and impact of a breach for more than 13,500 organizations across 100+ countries. Netwrix empowers security professionals to face digital threats with confidence by enabling them to identify and protect sensitive data as well as to detect, respond to, and recover from attacks.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

CONTACT:

Erin Jones
Avista PR for Netwrix
P: 704.664.2170
E: pr@netwrix.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631922/Netwrix_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/77-of-educational-institutions-spotted-a-cyberattack-within-the-last-12-months-and-47-of-them-faced-unplanned-expenses-as-a-result-302231104.html

