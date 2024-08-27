Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - On Aug. 26, the 9th Canadian Clothing and Textile Purchasing Exhibition (ATSC) opened at the Toronto International Center. The event is hosted by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles (CCCT), and Jiangsu Trade Promotion International Conference & Exhibition Co., ltd. (JSICE), organized by JPC company from the US, and co-organized by the Canadian Apparel Federation (CAF).

This exhibition has attracted exhibitors from more than 10 countries including China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ghana, Peru, and Canada, with a total of over 200 booths and exhibition area of over 3000 square meters. As the largest national exhibition group, more than 120 Chinese exhibitors from more than 10 provinces and cities attended the show. Their exhibits cover multiple categories such as clothing, home textiles, apparel, bags, and shoes. Several well-known members of the chamber also attended the exhibition.

According to the official statistics of the exhibition, there were about 800 visitors on the first day, and it is expected that the total number of visitors will reach more than 2000 within 3 days.

ATSC has received strong support from the China's Ministry of Commerce. The ministry has once again established a Chinese brand promotion project, which selects eight textile and clothing brands, including PEAK, APARSO, MIZUDA, CHANGLLGE WOLVES, SIRIS, ESIR, SUNSHINETEX, and GTGH. These brands have been selected to showcase high-quality Chinese textile and clothing brands and products to the local industry and enhance the overseas influence of Chinese brands.

As one of the distinctive features of the exhibition, more than 20 forums and lectures will be held during the exhibition. Industry experts from Europe and the US will conduct in-depth interpretation and discussion on hot topics such as global procurement trends, supply chain security, green and sustainable development, cross-border e-commerce trade, and digital marketing in the textile and clothing industry, providing ideas and inspiration for the development of the industry.

ATSC is the most specialized and influential international textile and clothing procurement exhibition in Canada. The exhibition pursues an independent principle to serve Chinese exhibitors and assist China's textile and clothing foreign trade. A one-day trade fair will also be held in Montreal on Aug. 30 after the show, with 70 textile and clothing companies participating.

China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles (CCCT)

Luan Ruicheng

relation@ccct.org.cn

https://www.ccct.org.cn/EN/default.aspx

