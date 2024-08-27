Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - Amprion GmbH dual EUR 6 & 15yr
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27
Post Stabilisation Notice
August 27, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Amprion GmbH
EUR 500,000,000 3.125% Notes due 27thAugust 2030
EUR 600,000,000 3.850% Notes due 27thAugust 2039
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's
Debt Issuance Programme, dated 08 May, 2024
Commerzbank AG (contact: John Gray; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Amprion GmbH
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
6yr DE000A383QQ2
15yr DE000A383QR0
Aggregate nominal amount:
6yr €500,000,000
15yr €600,000,000
Description:
3.125% Notes due 27th August 2030
3.850% Notes due 27th August 2039
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BayernLB
DZ BANK AG
Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
ING Bank N.V.
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.