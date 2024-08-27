Anzeige
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - Amprion GmbH dual EUR 6 & 15yr

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

Post Stabilisation Notice

August 27, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Amprion GmbH

EUR 500,000,000 3.125% Notes due 27thAugust 2030

EUR 600,000,000 3.850% Notes due 27thAugust 2039

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's

Debt Issuance Programme, dated 08 May, 2024

Commerzbank AG (contact: John Gray; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Amprion GmbH

Guarantor (if any):

none

ISIN:

6yr DE000A383QQ2

15yr DE000A383QR0

Aggregate nominal amount:

6yr €500,000,000

15yr €600,000,000

Description:

3.125% Notes due 27th August 2030

3.850% Notes due 27th August 2039

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

BayernLB

DZ BANK AG

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale

ING Bank N.V.

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


