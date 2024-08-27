Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - Amprion GmbH dual EUR 6 & 15yr

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

Post Stabilisation Notice

August 27, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Amprion GmbH

EUR 500,000,000 3.125% Notes due 27thAugust 2030

EUR 600,000,000 3.850% Notes due 27thAugust 2039

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's

Debt Issuance Programme, dated 08 May, 2024

Commerzbank AG (contact: John Gray; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Amprion GmbH Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: 6yr DE000A383QQ2 15yr DE000A383QR0 Aggregate nominal amount: 6yr €500,000,000 15yr €600,000,000 Description: 3.125% Notes due 27th August 2030 3.850% Notes due 27th August 2039 Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG BayernLB DZ BANK AG Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale ING Bank N.V. Landesbank Baden-Württemberg Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.