AffordaCare Insurance Partners With Alpine IQ to Offer CHAMP Healthcare Plan to Employees

Partnership Expands Health Benefits Coverage and Delivers Cost Savings for AIQ Employees

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / AffordaCare Insurance, a nationally recognized group health insurance agency dedicated to revolutionizing the traditional employee benefits model, has announced a new partnership with Alpine IQ (AIQ.com), one of America's fastest-growing companies and the emerging leader in customer data, loyalty, and analytics platforms. The AffordaCare Insurance Champion Health Plan (i.e., the CHAMP Plan) will be made available to all eligible AIQ employees, expanding their health benefits coverage without any additional out-of-pocket expenses.





AffordaCare Insurance CEO Steven Guilfoile

Steven Guilfoile, CEO of AffordaCare Insurance, is revolutionizing the traditional employee benefits model. He partners with like-minded business leaders to bring premier healthcare solutions, like the CHAMP plan, to workforces nationwide.





The CHAMP Plan, AffordaCare's flagship product, is a comprehensive solution designed to complement existing employer healthcare plans. It provides employees unlimited access to a wide range of medical services, including doctor visits, urgent care, physical therapy, telemedicine, and mental health services, and expanded prescription coverage with minimal copays. The supplemental health benefit enhances employee health and well-being and boosts productivity and retention. By providing comprehensive access to medical services, the plan assures employees that they can afford critical healthcare services for themselves and their families when needed.

"At Alpine IQ, we are always seeking ways to support our rapidly growing team and maintain our standing as a Great Place To Work," said Nicholas Paschal, CEO of Alpine IQ. "Partnering with AffordaCare Insurance to offer the CHAMP Plan allows us to provide our employees with superior health benefits that are both comprehensive and cost-effective. This partnership reflects our commitment to the well-being of our employees as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation."

Alpine IQ has rapidly emerged as a national leader in behavioral-based marketing, loyalty, and e-commerce, earning recent recognition as the 10th fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000 2024 list, with an astounding 16,469% three-year growth rate. Founded by Nicholas Paschal, Shahzil Abid, and West Paschal in 2020, AIQ has expanded from a small startup to a company now serving over 4,000 storefronts and driving a gross merchandise value of $32 billion in just four years. AIQ's innovative platform has set a new standard in retail growth and client engagement. This remarkable success underscores AIQ's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and maintaining its status as a top workplace.

"In today's competitive business environment, the ability to attract and retain top talent hinges on offering exceptional benefits that truly meet employees' needs today," said Steven Guilfoile, CEO of AffordaCare Insurance. "Partnering with Alpine IQ emphasizes the importance of providing comprehensive healthcare solutions that go beyond just basic coverage. The CHAMP Plan is not just about cost savings - it's about empowering businesses to offer high-quality, accessible healthcare that enhances employee satisfaction and productivity. We're proud to work with innovative, forward-thinking companies like AIQ, who recognize that investing in their workforce's well-being is a smart and sustainable strategy for long-term success."

Founded in 2011, AffordaCare Insurance is dedicated to transforming the employee benefits landscape. The CHAMP Plan stands out by delivering substantial savings for both employers and employees without requiring changes to existing healthcare networks.

By leveraging a unique structure, the plan offers significant savings through:

Tax Benefits for Employers : Reduced FICA taxes can save companies hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.

Increased Take-Home Pay for Employees : Employees benefit from tax savings, leading to higher take-home pay despite new deductions.

Lower Insurance Premiums : The CHAMP Plan helps lower major medical insurance premiums by absorbing many routine claims.

Potential Year-End Refunds: Some businesses may receive substantial refunds from their primary insurance carriers.

The CHAMP Plan creates a win-win scenario where employers save money while providing enhanced healthcare access to their workforce by utilizing pre-tax and post-tax deductions. This innovative approach enables companies like Alpine IQ to offer top-tier health benefits that attract and retain talent, all while improving their bottom line.

"The CHAMP Plan proves that better healthcare and cost savings can go hand in hand, marking a new era in employee benefits," concluded Guilfoile.

About AffordaCare Insurance

AffordaCare Insurance is a nationally recognized group health insurance agency dedicated to revolutionizing the traditional employee benefits model. Its signature product, the CHAMP Plan, combines the best features of fully insured and self-insured plans, delivering substantial savings and improved benefits to employers and employees alike. With over 27,000 affiliated agents, brokers, and partners across 60+ locations nationwide, AffordaCare Insurance is committed to providing value-driven healthcare solutions that promote healthier, more productive workforces while minimizing costs. The company has collectively saved employers and employees billions of dollars in healthcare-related expenses through its innovative plans and services. For more information, visit AffordaCareInsurance.com/Champ.

About Alpine IQ (AIQ)

Alpine IQ, headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a customer data, loyalty, marketing, and analytics platform. AIQ's behavioral-based marketing, loyalty, and e-commerce solutions empower businesses to streamline core operations and make informed decisions with ease. Serving organizations of all sizes, from small family-owned enterprises to large publicly listed corporations, AIQ ensures that its solutions are accessible and beneficial to businesses of every scale. In 2024, Inc. 5000 recognized AIQ as the 10th fastest-growing company in America. Learn more at www.AIQ.com.

Contact Information

AffordaCare Insurance

connect@caelumcomm.com

SOURCE: AffordaCare Insurance

View the original press release on newswire.com.