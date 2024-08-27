Stamus Networks Recognized as a Sample Vendor for NDR (Network Detection and Response) in Four Recently Published Gartner Hype Cycle, 2024 Reports

INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks , a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response (NDR) systems, today announced it has been named a Sample Vendor for NDR in four Gartner® Hype Cycle Reports published in July 2024: Hype Cycle for Monitoring and Observability, Hype Cycle for Security Operations, Hype Cycle for Workload and Network Security, and Hype Cycle for Zero-Trust Networking.

In all four reports, NDR was mentioned on the Slope of Enlightenment phase of each technology's life cycle.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphical representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.

"Security professionals have come to recognize that defense is bigger than any one person, platform, company, or technology and that a multi-layered approach is needed to combat today's advanced cybercriminals," said Stamus Networks CEO Ken Gramley. "An open and transparent NDR - integrated into a modern security framework - ensures a strong security posture and helps achieve cyber resilience. We are proud to be included as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle reports."

Stamus Networks' flagship NDR solution, the Stamus Security Platform, provides a new generation of network-based security monitoring that gives cyber defenders detection they can trust with results they can explain. The latest edition (U40) of the Stamus Security Platform was announced earlier this month.

To learn more about Stamus Networks, visit: https://www.stamus-networks.com/ .

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Zero-Trust Networking, 2024, Andrew Lerner, John Watts, Charanpal Bhogal, 15 July 2024

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Workload and Network Security, 2024, Feng Gao, Charlie Winckless, 23 July 2024

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Monitoring and Observability, 2024, Pankaj Prasad, Matt Crossley, 24 July 2024

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2024, Jonathan Nunez, Andrew Davies, 29 July 2024

GARTNER and Hype Cycle are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Stamus Networks:

Stamus Networks believes in a world where defenders are heroes, and a future where those they protect remain safe. As organizations face threats from well-funded adversaries, we relentlessly pursue solutions that make the defender's job easier and more impactful. The global leader in Suricata-based network security solutions, Stamus Networks helps enterprise security teams know more, respond sooner, and mitigate their risk with insights gathered from cloud and on-premise network activity. Our Stamus Security Platform combines the best of intrusion detection (IDS), network security monitoring (NSM), and network detection and response (NDR) systems into a single solution that exposes serious and imminent threats to critical assets and empowers rapid response. For more information visit: stamus-networks.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781381/stamus_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stamus-networks-recognized-as-a-sample-vendor-for-ndr-network-detection-and-response-in-four-recently-published-gartner-hype-cycle-2024-reports-302230706.html