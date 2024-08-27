Anzeige
27.08.2024 15:06 Uhr
FYLD Launches FYLD ShowMe to Simplify Utility Issue Reporting and Service Requests

Enhancing and redefining utility management, efficiency and customer satisfaction

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FYLD, the AI-powered field work execution platform for the global infrastructure sector, today announced the launch of FYLD ShowMe, a utility customer self-service solution. The newly launched, scalable platform, enables utilities' customers to effortlessly and remotely report issues or request services, reducing downtime and enhancing operational efficiency - all through FYLD's proprietary video led work flows.

Utility providers today struggle with operational inefficiencies, low customer engagement and trust, a lack of data-driven decision making and effectively meeting compliance and regulatory requirements. FYLD's utility self service-solution empowers customers to effortlessly report issues and initiate speedy resolutions, or conduct self-surveys for new network connections. By bridging seamless connectivity with proactive customer service, FYLD enhances utility management with swift, user-centric solutions that redefine efficiency and customer satisfaction.

"Inefficient processes for handling customer-reported issues has long been an industry-wide problem. Utility issues are already stressful for customers, and long wait times with complex processes make these situations even more frustrating," said Shelley Copsey, CEO and Co-founder of FYLD. "With FYLD ShowMe, we're thrilled to deliver utility providers with a solution that bridges seamless connectivity with proactive customer service and redefines efficiency and customer satisfaction."

FYLD ShowMe transforms the way utility providers handle customer interactions by setting a new standard for service requests and issue reporting-streamlined, intelligent, and customer-centric. With FYLD's newest AI-driven systems, providers can take advantage of features including:

  • Enhanced Call Center Efficiency: Reduce call center volume by enabling customers to resolve issues independently, leading to improved call deflection metrics.
  • Advanced Bot Capabilities: Augment automated systems with video data capture, offering richer insights and better support.
  • Smart Knowledge Management: Build a dynamic, searchable knowledge base from video reports to inform and upskill technicians.
  • Customer Trust: Build stronger relationships with customers by providing a seamless, transparent, and responsive service experience.

Furthermore, with FYLD's unique platform centered around job management and outcomes, all customer self-service videos attach to jobs, staying true to the FYLD promise of a single window to the field!

For more information on FYLD ShowMe, please visit: https://fyld.ai/customer-self-service.

About FYLD
Founded in 2020, FYLD offers an AI-driven digital platform that empowers field managers to make proactive, data-led decisions in real time and transform operational processes and procedures with data. A unique collaboration between SGN, Boston Consulting Group's BCG X and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) FYLD is redefining the execution of field workforce operations in the infrastructure sector globally. Recognized as a breakthrough platform with awards from the Energy Innovation Council, CEMEX Ventures global construction tech startup competition and UK IT Awards, FYLD is ushering in a new era for productivity, safety, quality and sustainability in the field. Visit https://www.fyld.ai/ for more.

Media Contact
Caroline Phipps
Carve Communications
caroline@carvecomms.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fyld-launches-fyld-showme-to-simplify-utility-issue-reporting-and-service-requests-302231123.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
