Cashback for old phones: TopCashback partners with WeBuyAnyPhone.com to launch device trade-in scheme

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TopCashback, the UK's leading cashback site, has joined forces with WeBuyAnyPhone.com, the UK's largest independent mobile phone trade in service, to give cashback users an extra £25 back when they recycle their phone.

WeBuyAnyPhone.com will power the Sell Your Phone service hosted on TopCashback.co.uk, which already offers the most generous cashback rates to over 15 million members.

In just a few clicks, new and existing TopCashback members planning to upgrade their device can trade-in their current or former mobile for cashback. The slick and quick process will see the value of the device paid into their TopCashback account, plus an added £25 cashback on each phone traded in, paid within days.

Sell Your Phone is the latest money-saving solution from TopCashback, where members on average can save £300 a year by shopping from more than 6,000 brands via the site. It joins the site's other money-saving solutions, including its Browser Extension for saving prompts whilst surfing the web, TopCashback Compare for cost comparisons to switch services, and TopGiftCards for that bit extra when buying for loved ones.

The process strives to be simple, with just three steps to cashback - first, visit the Sell Your Phone site to search for your device details and receive a quote (1), then send off your device (2), and once approved, receive the trade-in value and bonus cashback. Members will not have to wait long for the incentive as the extra £25 back will become payable within three days of the phone being received and approved (3).

If a device can no longer be repaired or refurbished, and in line with TopCashback's green ambitions, its trade-in partner WeBuyAnyPhone.com promises to recover and rescue as many components as possible, recycle materials, and responsibly dispose of any waste as a last resort.

Adam Bullock, UK Director of TopCashback, said: "Sell Your Phone is the latest addition to TopCashback's line-up of money-saving and eco-friendly offerings, demonstrating our commitment to meeting our members' needs. This new proposition aligns perfectly with TopCashback's reputation as the most generous cashback site, providing even more value to our members while supporting our environmentally conscious goals.

"By partnering with WeBuyAnyPhone.com, we believe this is the best way to trade in your mobile, combining guaranteed recycling with the added financial benefit of our exclusive cashback on top of the device value."

Aaron Brown, Co-Founder of WeBuyAnyPhone.com, said: "Our partnership with TopCashback aligns perfectly with our mission to ensure every device has a second life while giving consumers maximum value when they trade in their devices. Our daily price-checked deals, combined with TopCashback's additional £25, makes this service the best way for consumers to get the maximum value for their trade-in.

"We are excited that together, WeBuyAnyPhone.com and TopCashback can give members even more to spend while helping to support a greener future."

Notes to editors

(1) Three steps to cashback

1. Firstly, visit the Sell Your Phone site, click 'Sell your phone now' and search for the device you'd like to sell. Once you've provided information about the condition of your device, you'll be provided with a quote.

2. If you accept the quote, you can then send your device to TopCashback's trade-in partner WeBuyAnyPhone.com. They check the device and either approve or report back any issues. Shipping the device off is easy, and can be done via the Post Office, where you can either select to use a digital label, or you can have a pre-paid envelope and label to you. You will be able to choose your most convenient option when viewing your quote.

3. Once approved, the value of your phone plus the extra £25 cashback will become payable in members' TopCashback accounts within three days from WeBuyAnyPhone.com receiving the device.

(2) TopCashback and WeBuyAnyPhone.com require all users to provide honest self-evaluations of the condition of their devices. Items received in a worse condition than originally stated may be reassessed and a lower quote price will be offered. TopCashback members will be notified in this instance.

(3) Members who have any issues regarding cashback or its status should contact the TopCashback Support team. They will be able to assist further via a support ticket service.

About TopCashback.co.uk:

Established over 18 years ago, and with more than 15 million members, TopCashback is the UK's leading cashback site. It is simple; TopCashback offers people savings and money back on everything they buy when clicking through the site to over 6,000 retailers available. Rates vary from brand to brand, but on average members can earn over £300 by doing their shopping, utility switching and renewing insurance policies through the site.

About WeBuyAnyPhone.com:

WeBuyAnyPhone.com is an award-winning UK leader in tech trade-ins, based in Whiteley, Hampshire, and operating throughout the UK.

WeBuyAnyPhone.com has paid out more than £50m in trade-in value and was the winner of the Sustainability and Environment category in the 2024 Mobile News Awards

For more information see www.webuyanyphone.com

