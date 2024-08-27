ADVERO Properties SOCIMI S.A.: DEADLINE APPROACHES ON THE TAKEOVER BID FOR 100% OF THE SHARES OF ISRAELI-OWNED VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES LAUNCHED BY SPANISH ADVERO PROPERTIES

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A. ("ADVERO"), a real estate investment company listed on Spain's BME Growth and specialised in medium-income rental housing, launched last August 2nd a public offer to purchase Israeli-owned VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. ("VBARE") at €8.31 per share, with a premium at the time of the offer of 45% on VBARE's share price and of 37% on the average share price over the last twelve months.

VBARE shareholders have until September 13th to respond to the €30 million bid that offers a mixed payment of €6.56 per share in cash and €1.75 per share in shares of ADVERO, the later issued at 10.50 euros per share (+7.6% implicit gain from ADVERO's current trading price of 11.30 euros per share).

This mixed payment structure will allow existing VBARE shareholders who wish so to continue to participate in a growing company in the middle-income residential segment in Spain, whose performance since its foundation has been highly value accretive for ADVERO shareholders. ADVERO's share price accumulates a revaluation of 126% since its first capital increase in February 2018. However, for those VBARE shareholders who wish to opt for a full divestment following the acceptance of the offer, it is ADVERO's will to use its best efforts to facilitate an orderly exit in relation to the ADVERO shares received.

Since its incorporation, ADVERO has had the determination to develop a long-term project in the residential rental market in Spain, which will transform the imbalance between supply and demand in the country, while generating attractive returns for shareholders. Currently ADVERO owns 25 residential buildings with a total of 402 homes in the Spanish cities of Madrid, Malaga, Cordoba and the Barcelona catchment area, while VBARE owns 16 buildings with 220 homes, located exclusively in the city of Madrid. The value of ADVERO and VBARE's combined 622-homes portfolio (GAV) would be around €130 million, with debt of around 30% of said value.

ADVERO conditioned the offer to obtain at least a 51% acceptance of VBARE's shareholding, although it reserves the possibility of acquiring a non-controlling stake depending on the final percentage of acceptance.

ADVERO is attending any query from VBARE's shareholders and their custodian entities in investor.relations@adveroproperties.com. Full offer document is available on www.adveroproperties.com

