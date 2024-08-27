Ibex Limited: ibex Names Andreas Wilkens as Chief Technology Officer

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Andreas Wilkens as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective September 1, 2024, reporting to ibex CEO Bob Dechant. Wilkens will lead the technology vision, strategy, and execution as ibex redefines customer experience (CX) with next-generation AI-powered solutions.



"Andy brings a deep background of AI and CX to ibex," said Dechant. "His vision and experience will be critical assets for ibex as we accelerate our strategy of developing groundbreaking AI-powered solutions that will disrupt the industry and redefine the future of CX."

Wilkens joins ibex from RetailNext, where he was SVP and Head of Engineering and led globally distributed engineering teams and key initiatives such as scalability and talent management. Prior to RetailNext, Wilkens was Vice President and Chief Architect at LivePerson. In this key leadership role, he spearheaded stability and scalability initiatives that supported the rapid growth of LivePerson's Conversational AI platform.

Before LivePerson, Wilkens was Chief Technology Officer at AdvantageTec. He was also Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Cloud10Apps. Wilkens studied electrical engineering at Kiel University of Applied Sciences in Germany.

"ibex is poised for exponential growth, and I am thrilled to join the team at such an exciting time to lead its AI transformation," said Wilkens. "Innovation and technology are the backbone of ibex. I am excited to help take ibex to the next level, ensuring our solutions continually exceed our customers' evolving needs."

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 30+ operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

