Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Secil, a Portuguese manufacturing business, has selected Domo as its global data platform to build a data lakehouse solution that not only centralizes storage but also integrates tools for data quality, governance, transformation and analytics.

With more than 2,400 employees worldwide across four continents and eight countries, Secil's primary business activity is in the production and sale of materials such as cement, concrete, aggregates, mortars and hydraulic lime. In addition, it integrates with companies that operate in complementary areas in the circular economy such as AVE Ambiente e Valorização Energética. Secil is committed to environmental waste-to-energy (WtE) efforts by using waste as a source of energy for its kilns at cement production plants.

Secil faced a common challenge of siloed and non-standardized data spread across various IT tools and software. This led to a fragmented and inefficient system that hindered the companies ability to stand out in an increasingly complex and competitive global market that urges the use of real-time analytics, AI and machine-learning capabilities.

The organization set out to find a solution to build a data lakehouse, which led them to Domo. Now with the power of Domo, Secil can transform its data management into a streamlined, all-in-one hub where data can be efficiently stored, governed, analyzed and visualized. This strategic move has enabled Secil to meet the demands of the global market with greater agility and competitiveness.

"We spent several months doing a market analysis evaluating different solutions, and after a 3-month proof of concept (PoC) with Domo, we knew immediately that the Domo platform was for us," said Ricardo Carvalho, Chief Digital Officer at Secil. "With Domo, we're able to capture, transform and prepare real-time data generated globally across our plants. In addition, we've been able to use Domo's App Studio to unlock new opportunities for us to create apps tailored to specific use cases and leverage AI capabilities to quickly simplify data navigation and extract even more value, all within Domo's standalone platform."

With Secil's annual cement production capacity of over nine million tons each year, having access to all data assets in one single place enables data democratization across all its business units in a governed manner, promoting self-service analytics and reporting for all users in the organization.

"Now that Secil has all its data stored in one place, it's allowed the business to apply effective ML and AI models to predict things like supply chain disruptions and potential breakdowns, and that's one powerful way the organization leverages Domo," said Amir Hanjani, Regional Director of Domo Iberia. "It's empowering to watch Secil leverage the power of Domo and put data in user's hands so they can create actionable insights that make impactful business decisions across its global locations."

