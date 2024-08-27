Ronnie Mahofski and Kevin Rowland become Executive Vice Presidents and General Managers

RQM+, a leading global MedTech service provider (CRO), today announced leadership appointments for Ronnie Mahofski and Kevin Rowland, both to Executive Vice President and General Manager. Mr. Mahofski will be leading the companies Consulting Services and Fern.ai business units. Mr. Rowland will lead Jordi Labs, an RQM+ company.

"These strategic appointments reflect RQM+'s dedication to returning to the fundamentals that have made us pioneers in the industry. We are confident that Ronnie and Kevin's leadership will further our mission of bringing innovative, safe, and effective medical technology to the patients who need it," John Potthoff, chief executive officer.

In his expanded role, Mahofski will oversee the regulatory and quality consulting services and the corresponding business development team, as well as tech enablement efforts with Fern.ai. Ronnie joined the RQM+ team in 2015, excelling in key roles within Business Development and serving as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions.

Kevin Rowland has been an integral part of Jordi Labs for nearly 15 years, serving as team leader for the GCMS and LCMS groups, as well as Laboratory Manager and Director of R&D. His expertise includes the interpretation of high-resolution accurate mass MS data for identifying non-target, unknown compounds. In his new role, Kevin provides exceptional service to Jordi Labs' customers and ensures the safety of products for patients in need.

About RQM+

RQM+ is a leading MedTech service provider offering consulting, clinical trial, lab, and reimbursement services, as well as technology solutions to support the entire product lifecycle.

About Jordi Labs, an RQM+ Company

Jordi Labs, an RQM+ Company, provides the highest quality contract analytical services to some of the world's leading consumer products, polymers, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. Our team of PhD analytical chemists specialize in chemical identification. One of core competencies is Extractables Leachables testing.

About Fern.ai

Fern.ai, an RQM+ company is a life sciences-focused AI ML platform to empower clients to seamlessly manage compliance requirements and efficiently navigating the dynamic regulatory landscape. Fern.ai is the only comprehensive platform designed to enhance the entire MedTech lifecycle to deliver quality, speed to market, and compliance from concept to commercialization.

