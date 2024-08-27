Milliken & Company Names Allen Jacoby Textile Business President

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company is pleased to announce Allen Jacoby as EVP and president of its textile business, assuming full operational responsibility for the company's textile product portfolio. Jacoby has served as the company's Chief Strategy Officer and SVP of Corporate Development and Innovation since 2021 and will succeed David Smith who is retiring after 45 years of dedicated service to Milliken, starting as an intern and working his way to the board room.

"Allen is known for his enterprise thinking and has demonstrated the ability to drive growth and value creation through strategic initiatives," said Halsey Cook, president and CEO at Milliken. "We look forward to all that he will accomplish as the new leader of our textile business and wish David the very best as he moves toward his well-earned retirement."

During his early tenure at Milliken, Jacoby led the growth of several product lines in the textile business. In 2013, he took responsibility for the plastic additives segment of Milliken's chemical business where he successfully led technology transitions and implemented new strategies for growth. Prior to Milliken, Jacoby worked as a consultant for Scient and Arthur D. Little. He holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University, and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"I am honored to lead Milliken's textile business and eager to work alongside our dedicated team to serve our customers and continue our legacy of industry leadership," said Jacoby. "Having spent a decade in this business early in my Milliken career, this is a full circle moment, and I am grateful to the board and senior leadership for trusting me to lead."

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Milliken's Textile Business

Drawing on more than 155 years of award-winning research and development, the textile division of American-based Milliken & Company offers a diverse portfolio of technical textiles serving a broad range of global markets, including apparel, automotive and transportation, building and infrastructure, hospitality, industrial, military, decor and protective workwear. Focused on enhancing the performance, heightening the protection, and advancing the sustainability of fabrics, Milliken manufactures superior solutions and develops leading innovations that add value to everyday life. We are textile innovators focused on game-changing technologies and materials that impact lives and transform industries. Learn more at textiles.milliken.com.

