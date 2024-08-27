Andersen Global continues to strengthen its presence in Asia with the addition of collaborating firm Taxand Advisory LLC, a full-service tax advisory firm in Mongolia.

Taxand Advisory was established in 2023 to deliver integrated and independent tax solutions to domestic clients and foreign investors. Led by managing partner Enkhjavkhlan (Jack) Tseyen, the firm provides corporate tax advisory and compliance, tax review, litigation, transfer pricing, VAT, and due diligence for both multinational and domestic clients.

"We pride ourselves on delivering comprehensive solutions tailored to our clients' needs by leveraging our local market expertise," Jack said. "Our collaboration with Andersen Global enhances our firm's resources and reinforces our vision of providing seamless service to clients throughout Asia and globally."

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz added, "Mongolia is a frontier market with vast mineral reserves and international trade is expanding rapidly. Our colleagues helped establish the PWC practice in Mongolia and one colleague is former head of the international tax division of the tax authority. They bring outstanding expertise to a market that is developing."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 17,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 475 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

