PR Newswire
27.08.2024 15:42 Uhr
Bybit's Summer Giveaway: Your Ticket to Beach, Please! Festival 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce an exclusive campaign offering users the guaranteed opportunity to win Early Bird Tickets to Romania's most anticipated urban music event, the "Beach, Please! Festival 2025". Set against the stunning backdrop of Costine?ti's seaside, this festival promises to be the highlight of the summer from July 9 to July 13, 2025.

Following the phenomenal success of last year's festival, where Travis Scott captivated a record-breaking audience of over 120,000 fans, this year's event is poised to be even bigger, with surprises that will elevate the festival experience to new heights.

Bybit's Summer Giveaway: Your Ticket to Beach, Please! Festival 2025

How to Enter the Competition:

Step 1: Register for the Event

  • Begin by securing your chance to win. Register now to be part of this exclusive competition.

Step 2: Complete Your Identity Verification

  • Ensure that your Identity Verification Lv. 1 is completed. If you haven't done it yet, there's no better time to get verified.

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit

  • Deposit at least $100 into your Bybit account. Need guidance? Check the instructions on the Bybit home page.

Step 4: Submit Your Details

  • Fill out the Google form provided to finalize your entry. Please note that all tickets are non-transferable and will be assigned to the name you provide.

Whether you're an urban music fan or simply looking for an unforgettable summer experience, the Beach, Please! Festival 2025 is where you need to be. With Bybit's guaranteed ticket giveaway, your spot at one of Europe's premier music festivals is now more secure than ever.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490445/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybits-summer-giveaway-your-ticket-to-beach-please-festival-2025-302231709.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
