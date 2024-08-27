Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
PR Newswire
27.08.2024 16:06 Uhr
125 Leser
Albert Gahfi, CEO of NewCo Capital Group and Co-CEO of Bizcap, Has Been Appointed to the Forbes Finance Council, Recognizing Him as a Leader in Global FinTech and Specialty Financing

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Albert Gahfi, a proven enterprise-building Founder and CEO in the global FinTech and specialty financing sector, has been appointed to the prestigious Forbes Finance Council. This prestigious recognition highlights Gahfi's remarkable contributions to the industry and his exceptional leadership in shaping the innovative financial solutions that empower small and mid-sized businesses worldwide.

NewCoCapitalGroup.com & bizcap.com.au

As the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Kings Cash Group, Gahfi oversaw its merger with an SEC-registered FinTech firm, fortifying its position as a market leader. His ventures extend further as the Co-Founder and CEO of NewCo Capital Group, Capytal.com, and NewCo Canada, where his strategic foresight has driven the successful expansion into international markets, including Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom through his involvement with Melbourne-based Bizcap.

Gahfi's induction into the Forbes Finance Council highlights his exceptional skill in identifying, retaining, and empowering top talent within the multinational companies that he leads. Having a keen insight into human capital and partnership dynamics, Gahfi has fostered a culture of high-performing teams which have been instrumental in driving the success of the organization across five countries on three continents.

Reflecting on his induction into the Forbes Finance Council, Gahfi remarked, "Being recognized by Forbes is an extraordinary honor that underscores the impact we've made in the financial sector. NewCo and Bizcap's achievements are a testament to our unwavering commitment to supporting small businesses while continuing to build innovative financial products and technologies. I am proud to be part of a community that is dedicated to excellence while supporting the growth of businesses across the globe."

Under Gahfi's leadership, NewCo Capital Group has established itself as a preferred provider in the specialty financing space. His unique approach to risk assessment-integrating advanced technology with deep industry expertise-has enabled NewCo to deliver rapid funding decisions and deploy capital efficiently, even in challenging economic environments. Formed during the height of the global pandemic, NewCo (and companies) have not only sustained their profitability but also exceeded expectations, with a collective deployment of $1.5 billion globally and service to over 35,000 clients, the companies maintain a robust financial position and are uniquely positioned for continued growth.

For more information on NewCo Capital Group and Albert Gahfi's ongoing work in the FinTech and financing space, visit www.NewCoCapitalGroup.com.

Contact:
NewCo Capital Group
Email: Info@NewCoCapitalGroup.com
Website: www.NewCoCapitalGroup.com

About Albert Gahfi:

Albert Gahfi is a renowned entrepreneur and leader in the FinTech and specialty financing industries. With a proven track record of building successful enterprises, Gahfi has co-founded and led multiple companies, including NewCo Capital Group and Capytal.com. His innovative approach to financing has revolutionized the way small and mid-sized businesses access capital, driving growth and success across the globe.

About Forbes Finance Council:

Forbes Finance Council is an invitation-only organization for senior-level executives in the finance industry. Members are recognized leaders and innovators in their fields, contributing insights and expertise to the broader financial community.

Albert Gahfi CEO, NewCo Capital Group (USA) Co-CEO, Bizcap (AU, NZ & UK)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489715/NewCo_Capital_Group_and_bizcap_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489716/ALBERT__MEDIA_HEADSHOT.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/albert-gahfi-ceo-of-newco-capital-group-and-co-ceo-of-bizcap-has-been-appointed-to-the-forbes-finance-council-recognizing-him-as-a-leader-in-global-fintech-and-specialty-financing-302230819.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
