MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 23 August 2024 was 365.93p (ex-income) 366.86p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
27 August 2024
© 2024 PR Newswire