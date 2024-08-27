

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With traders looking ahead to earnings news from market leader Nvidia (NVDA) as well as closely watched inflation data, stocks are turning in a lackluster performance during trading on Tuesday. The Dow has spent the day lingering near the unchanged line after reaching record highs in Monday's session.



Currently, the major averages are posting modest gains. The Dow is up 10.15 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 41,250.67, the Nasdaq is up 49.91 points or 0.3 percent at 17,775.68 and the S&P 500 is up 12.95 points or 0.2 percent at 5,629.79.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the earnings from Nvidia, with the AI darling due to release its fiscal second quarter results after the close of trading on Wednesday.



Shares of Nvidia are currently jumping by 1.7 percent, regaining ground after tumbling by 2.3 percent in the previous session.



Traders are also looking ahead to the release of Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending in the month of July, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve, on Friday.



Economists currently expected the report to show the annual rate of consumer price growth was unchanged at 2.5 percent, while the annual rate of core consumer price is expected to tick up to 2.7 percent in July from 2.6 percent in June.



While the data is not likely to affect optimism the Fed will lower rates next month, it could impact expectations for how quickly the central bank cuts rates.



During his speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the 'time has come for policy to adjust' but noted the 'timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.'



On the U.S. economic front, the Conference Board released a report this morning unexpectedly showing a modest improvement by U.S. consumer confidence in the month of August.



The report said the Conference Board's consumer confidence index rose to 103.3 in August from an upwardly revised 101.9 in July.



The increase surprised economists, who had expected the consumer confidence index to edge down to 100.1 from the 100.3 originally reported for the previous month.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Telecom stocks are seeing considerable weakness, however, with the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index falling by 1.8 percent.



Notable weakness is also visible among networking stocks, as reflected by the 1.3 percent loss being posted by the NYSE Arca Networking Index.



Housing and transportation stocks have also moved to the downside on the day, while semiconductor stocks are regaining ground after falling sharply on Monday.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.2 percent.



The major European markets have also turned mixed after seeing early strength. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.4 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are seeing further downside after ending the previous session slightly lower. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.8 basis points at 3.846 percent.



