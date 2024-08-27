Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
PR Newswire
27.08.2024 17:30 Uhr
GameChange Solar Signs Tracker Supply Contract with Sterling & Wilson for 750 MW Project in India

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted PV plants, announced that it has signed a tracker supply contract with Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited, one of the leading global pure-play, end-to-end renewable EPC solutions providers based in India. GameChange will supply its Genius Tracker solar trackers for a massive 750 MWp Solar PV Plant in the Khavda Solar Park, Gujarat, India.

GameChange Solar - Logo

The Khavda Renewable Energy Park, slated to become the world's largest renewable energy plant with a capacity of 30 GW, spans a vast area of 538 sq km on barren land in Gujarat, and is a critical component of India's ambitious renewable energy goals. It supports the government's target of reaching at least 500 GW of non-fossil-fuel energy capacity, meeting 50% of its cumulative electric power installed capacity from renewable energy sources and reducing carbon emissions by 45% by 2030.

"We are very thankful to Sterling & Wilson for their continued partnership and trust in our products and team as we reach a new milestone of 1 GW of projects together across three continents," said Vikas Bansal, President, International, at GameChange Solar. "This is one of our largest tracker installation projects outside of the U.S., showcasing our rapidly expanding global footprint."

For more information about GameChange Solar and its Genius Tracker system, please visit www.gamechangesolar.com.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is the third largest global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 35 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information, please visit GameChange Solar.

Contact:
Lisa Andrews
Director of Marketing
GameChange Solar
lisa.andrews@gamechangesolar.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592922/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gamechange-solar-signs-tracker-supply-contract-with-sterling--wilson-for-750-mw-project-in-india-302231836.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
