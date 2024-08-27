Iveco Group N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Turin, 27thAugust 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 21st June 2024, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 19th August 2024 to 23rd August 2024 the following transactions:

Date Number of purchased Common Shares Average net price (euro) Total net consideration (euro) 19 August 2024 135,000 9.0581 1,222,843.39 20 August 2024 130,000 9.0478 1,176,210.34 21 August 2024 130,000 9.0936 1,182,171.17 22 August 2024 130,000 9.0728 1,179,465.26 23 August 2024 130,000 9.2180 1,198,345.82 Total 655,000 9.0978 5,959,035.98

An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

Iveco Group N.V.



Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment