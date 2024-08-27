Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
27.08.24
18:20 Uhr
9,226 Euro
-0,044
-0,47 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2069,35019:32
9,2389,32819:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2024 17:58 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Iveco Group N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Turin, 27thAugust 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 21st June 2024, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 19th August 2024 to 23rd August 2024 the following transactions:

DateNumber of purchased Common SharesAverage net price (euro)Total net consideration (euro)
19 August 2024135,0009.05811,222,843.39
20 August 2024130,0009.04781,176,210.34
21 August 2024130,0009.09361,182,171.17
22 August 2024130,0009.07281,179,465.26
23 August 2024130,0009.21801,198,345.82
Total655,0009.09785,959,035.98

An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

Iveco Group N.V.


Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20240827_PR_Iveco_Group_buyback_program (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/46528d74-9a35-4c26-9d89-90a95018a6de)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.