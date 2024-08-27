THINKCAR US: THINKCAR Tech Triumphs with the 2024 Red Dot Design Award: A Showcase of Innovation and Design Prowess

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Dot Design Award, a beacon of design excellence since 1955. In 2024, the glory of Red Dot Design Award shone upon THINKCAR Tech Co., Ltd. With its THINKDIAG car owner intelligent diagnostic device, THINKCAR Tech won this internationally recognized honor in the "Vehicle Accessories" category. This is not only an affirmation of THINKCAR Tech's design and R&D strength but also a wonderful display of innovative design power on the global stage.

THINKDIAG revolutionizes portable automotive diagnostics, offering a comprehensive suite of features at an exceptional value. With capabilities ranging from fault code reading to advanced data stream analysis and ECU information retrieval, THINKDIAG ensures users are always equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools. Supporting over 98% of vehicles on the market, THINKDIAG's continuous software updates are complemented by the THINKDIAG+ App, enriching the user experience with community support and professional guidance. It also integrates THINKCAR Tech's automotive diagnostic AI models, further providing users with support in the dimensions of car fault codes, car health diagnostics, and maintenance and repair suggestions, making THINKDIAG not only a diagnostic tool but also an intelligent partner for car maintenance and repair.

At the forefront of automotive intelligent diagnostics, THINKCAR Tech's "1+8" product strategy includes a pioneering video remote diagnostic platform and a diverse range of products: 1 Platform - The company took the lead in releasing and applying video remote diagnostic technology, creating a vehicle video remote diagnostic service platform; 8 Major Product Series - Remote diagnostic equipment, EV diagnostic equipment, technician diagnostic devices, car owner diagnostic devices, ADAS calibration and other automotive intelligent maintenance tools, car tire pressure tools and sensors, automotive maintenance equipment, and software upgrade renewal services, totaling more than 400 products, covering various segments of the automotive diagnostics market.

Winning the 2024 Red Dot Design Award is a testament to THINKCAR Tech's commitment to innovation and design leadership. The company will continue to push boundaries, drive industry advancements, and uphold the legacy of excellence that the Red Dot Award represents.

