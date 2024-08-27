BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
Transaction in Own Shares
27 August 2024
BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:
Ordinary Shares: - Share Class
Sterling
Sterling
Date of purchase:
27 August 2024
27 August 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
100,000
68,870
Lowest price per share (pence)
370
369
Highest price per share (pence)
370
370
Trading venue
JPSI
LSE
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:
100,000
68,870
Weighted average price per day per trading venue (pence):
370.0000
369.8023
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:
Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)
Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
354,221,618 Sterling Shares
20,630,691 Sterling Shares
28,248,841 Dollar Shares
Nil Dollar Shares
From 27 August 2024, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 542,546,069.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001