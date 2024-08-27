Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
27.08.24
15:29 Uhr
1,190 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
27.08.2024 19:13 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Aug-2024 / 17:39 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
27 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               27 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      210,892 
Highest price paid per share:         105.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          102.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 103.7788p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 339,417,634 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (339,417,634) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      103.7788p                    210,892

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
5682               105.00      08:55:04          00071135487TRLO0      XLON 
3085               105.00      08:55:04          00071135486TRLO0      XLON 
3086               105.00      08:55:04          00071135488TRLO0      XLON 
10896               105.00      08:55:04          00071135489TRLO0      XLON 
7089               105.00      09:14:48          00071135998TRLO0      XLON 
6849               104.50      09:15:48          00071136009TRLO0      XLON 
8038               104.00      09:21:20          00071136135TRLO0      XLON 
596                104.00      10:59:56          00071138633TRLO0      XLON 
73                104.00      10:59:56          00071138634TRLO0      XLON 
5485               104.00      10:59:56          00071138635TRLO0      XLON 
980                104.00      10:59:56          00071138636TRLO0      XLON 
15437               104.00      10:59:56          00071138637TRLO0      XLON 
218                104.00      10:59:56          00071138638TRLO0      XLON 
3109               104.00      10:59:56          00071138639TRLO0      XLON 
7325               104.00      10:59:56          00071138640TRLO0      XLON 
2500               104.00      11:00:20          00071138643TRLO0      XLON 
6547               104.00      11:00:20          00071138644TRLO0      XLON 
610                104.00      11:00:20          00071138645TRLO0      XLON 
7310               103.50      11:28:24          00071139667TRLO0      XLON 
10000               104.00      11:28:24          00071139668TRLO0      XLON 
631                104.00      11:28:24          00071139669TRLO0      XLON 
887                104.00      11:28:24          00071139670TRLO0      XLON 
1741               104.00      11:28:24          00071139671TRLO0      XLON 
3040               104.00      12:19:24          00071141087TRLO0      XLON 
3313               104.00      12:19:24          00071141088TRLO0      XLON 
14                104.00      12:19:24          00071141089TRLO0      XLON 
6581               103.00      13:41:30          00071143522TRLO0      XLON 
6367               103.00      14:52:30          00071145661TRLO0      XLON 
7180               103.00      14:52:30          00071145662TRLO0      XLON 
4021               103.00      14:52:31          00071145663TRLO0      XLON 
3794               103.00      14:52:31          00071145664TRLO0      XLON 
1127               102.50      14:52:31          00071145665TRLO0      XLON 
477                102.50      14:52:34          00071145667TRLO0      XLON 
5900               102.50      14:52:34          00071145668TRLO0      XLON 
409                102.00      14:54:21          00071145714TRLO0      XLON 
433                102.00      14:58:06          00071145897TRLO0      XLON 
6523               102.00      14:58:06          00071145898TRLO0      XLON 
208                102.50      15:10:40          00071146289TRLO0      XLON 
2704               102.50      15:10:40          00071146290TRLO0      XLON 
3700               102.50      15:10:40          00071146291TRLO0      XLON 
472                102.50      15:10:40          00071146292TRLO0      XLON 
3031               102.50      15:32:56          00071147195TRLO0      XLON 
3750               103.00      15:48:25          00071147953TRLO0      XLON 
3355               103.00      15:48:25          00071147954TRLO0      XLON 
59                103.00      15:49:05          00071147972TRLO0      XLON 
1487               104.00      16:04:22          00071149063TRLO0      XLON 
650                104.00      16:04:22          00071149064TRLO0      XLON 
1410               104.00      16:04:22          00071149065TRLO0      XLON 
11025               104.00      16:04:22          00071149066TRLO0      XLON 
3419               104.00      16:04:22          00071149067TRLO0      XLON 
7285               104.00      16:04:22          00071149068TRLO0      XLON 
3590               104.00      16:04:22          00071149069TRLO0      XLON 
5458               104.00      16:04:22          00071149070TRLO0      XLON 
1936               104.00      16:24:29          00071150398TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  343166 
EQS News ID:  1976149 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1976149&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2024 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
