DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 27-Aug-2024 / 17:39 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 27 August 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 27 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 210,892 Highest price paid per share: 105.00p Lowest price paid per share: 102.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 103.7788p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 339,417,634 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (339,417,634) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 103.7788p 210,892

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 5682 105.00 08:55:04 00071135487TRLO0 XLON 3085 105.00 08:55:04 00071135486TRLO0 XLON 3086 105.00 08:55:04 00071135488TRLO0 XLON 10896 105.00 08:55:04 00071135489TRLO0 XLON 7089 105.00 09:14:48 00071135998TRLO0 XLON 6849 104.50 09:15:48 00071136009TRLO0 XLON 8038 104.00 09:21:20 00071136135TRLO0 XLON 596 104.00 10:59:56 00071138633TRLO0 XLON 73 104.00 10:59:56 00071138634TRLO0 XLON 5485 104.00 10:59:56 00071138635TRLO0 XLON 980 104.00 10:59:56 00071138636TRLO0 XLON 15437 104.00 10:59:56 00071138637TRLO0 XLON 218 104.00 10:59:56 00071138638TRLO0 XLON 3109 104.00 10:59:56 00071138639TRLO0 XLON 7325 104.00 10:59:56 00071138640TRLO0 XLON 2500 104.00 11:00:20 00071138643TRLO0 XLON 6547 104.00 11:00:20 00071138644TRLO0 XLON 610 104.00 11:00:20 00071138645TRLO0 XLON 7310 103.50 11:28:24 00071139667TRLO0 XLON 10000 104.00 11:28:24 00071139668TRLO0 XLON 631 104.00 11:28:24 00071139669TRLO0 XLON 887 104.00 11:28:24 00071139670TRLO0 XLON 1741 104.00 11:28:24 00071139671TRLO0 XLON 3040 104.00 12:19:24 00071141087TRLO0 XLON 3313 104.00 12:19:24 00071141088TRLO0 XLON 14 104.00 12:19:24 00071141089TRLO0 XLON 6581 103.00 13:41:30 00071143522TRLO0 XLON 6367 103.00 14:52:30 00071145661TRLO0 XLON 7180 103.00 14:52:30 00071145662TRLO0 XLON 4021 103.00 14:52:31 00071145663TRLO0 XLON 3794 103.00 14:52:31 00071145664TRLO0 XLON 1127 102.50 14:52:31 00071145665TRLO0 XLON 477 102.50 14:52:34 00071145667TRLO0 XLON 5900 102.50 14:52:34 00071145668TRLO0 XLON 409 102.00 14:54:21 00071145714TRLO0 XLON 433 102.00 14:58:06 00071145897TRLO0 XLON 6523 102.00 14:58:06 00071145898TRLO0 XLON 208 102.50 15:10:40 00071146289TRLO0 XLON 2704 102.50 15:10:40 00071146290TRLO0 XLON 3700 102.50 15:10:40 00071146291TRLO0 XLON 472 102.50 15:10:40 00071146292TRLO0 XLON 3031 102.50 15:32:56 00071147195TRLO0 XLON 3750 103.00 15:48:25 00071147953TRLO0 XLON 3355 103.00 15:48:25 00071147954TRLO0 XLON 59 103.00 15:49:05 00071147972TRLO0 XLON 1487 104.00 16:04:22 00071149063TRLO0 XLON 650 104.00 16:04:22 00071149064TRLO0 XLON 1410 104.00 16:04:22 00071149065TRLO0 XLON 11025 104.00 16:04:22 00071149066TRLO0 XLON 3419 104.00 16:04:22 00071149067TRLO0 XLON 7285 104.00 16:04:22 00071149068TRLO0 XLON 3590 104.00 16:04:22 00071149069TRLO0 XLON 5458 104.00 16:04:22 00071149070TRLO0 XLON 1936 104.00 16:24:29 00071150398TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

