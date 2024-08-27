

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes on Thursday, revealing the sale attracted modestly above average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.874 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.68.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.434 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.81.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous two-year note auctions drew a high yield of 2.62.



The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



