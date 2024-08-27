Petroff Amshen LLP Takes a Stand Against Deceptive Foreclosures With a Bold Approach to Justice

Petroff Amshen LLP, a New York-based law firm, is adopting an aggressive strategy against lenders using questionable tactics to push foreclosures. By focusing on stopping unjust and deceptive practices, the firm distinguishes itself with a relentless approach to defending homeowners.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Petroff Amshen LLP, a New York-based law firm, is adopting an aggressive strategy against lenders using questionable tactics to push foreclosures. By focusing on stopping unjust and deceptive practices, the firm distinguishes itself with a relentless approach to defending homeowners.





Petroff Amshen LLP

Petroff Amshen LLP





What Makes a Foreclosure Unfair?

Unfair foreclosures occur when lenders cut corners in the legal process, fail to follow legal procedures, or engage in outright fraud. Homeowners facing foreclosure often feel helpless, but Petroff Amshen LLP steps in to scrutinize and challenge every part of the process. Whether it is incorrect documentation, misleading notices, or rushed decisions, they are committed to exposing flaws and holding lenders accountable, as foreclosure proceedings should be transparent to protect the rights of New York residents, their families, and communities.

Confronting Foreclosure Abuses Head-On

In New York State, the foreclosure process begins after a borrower misses several payments, prompting the lender to issue a 90-day pre-foreclosure notice, as well as a notice of default. The procedure involves several critical steps, including filing a notice of pendency, serving court papers, and conducting settlement conferences aimed at finding resolutions. If the case remains unresolved, it moves through additional legal stages, including discovery, motion practice, and potentially a trial. The process could ultimately culminate in a foreclosure sale, where the house is auctioned by the bank.

The law firm approaches foreclosure defense with meticulous preparation. They start by conducting a thorough investigation, examining lender practices and documentation for errors or legal violations. When issues are uncovered, they vigorously litigate in court, highlighting procedural flaws or lender misconduct. Additionally, they assess potential mortgage fraud, ensuring lenders are held accountable. Throughout the process, the firm remains committed to securing homeowners' rights and delivering a robust legal defense to level the playing field.

Unlike firms that take a cautious stance, this team goes on the offensive. Their strategy involves a specific and detailed analysis of each case, identifying even the smallest errors that could invalidate a foreclosure. The firm doesn't just defend - it actively fights back by taking lenders to court when evidence of wrongdoing is found. This proactive approach gives homeowners a fighting chance in a system often stacked against them.

Petroff Amshen LLP has earned its reputation as a strong consumer advocate by consistently winning cases and achieving favorable results for their clients. Their determination to challenge financial institutions and expose improper practices positions them as a leader in foreclosure defense. Their mission is clear: keep homeowners in their homes and protect New York residents from lender misconduct.

Contact Information

Gabriel Botero

Media Relations

media@petroffamshen.com

(718) 336-4200

SOURCE: Petroff Amshen LLP

View the original press release on newswire.com.